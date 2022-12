Soccer great Pelé has died at age 82, according to the Associated Press.

The celebrated Brazilian athlete, whose birth name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died of complications from cancer.

Pelé had a tumor removed from his colon in 2021 and had been hospitalized since the end of November for care related to colon cancer, the L.A. Times reports.

Also Read:

Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2022 (Photos)