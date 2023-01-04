PEI's lack of allergist causing complications for Islanders

By Dylan Desroche

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

dylan@peicanada.com

As the only Canadian province without an allergist, Islanders like Montague’s Meike Noonan was told to wait until she experienced severe allergic reactions before she can see a specialist.

“I’ve had bad allergies all my life but in the past few years things have totally changed for me,” Ms Noonan said, adding the symptoms began to change after giving birth to her two children.

“I noticed things I was mildly allergic to before are worse and I’m having reactions to drugs like amoxicillin that I have never reacted to before.”

As a child in British Columbia, Ms Noonan was tested extensively and underwent allergy immunotherapy - but on PEI it isn’t that easy.

For common allergies, Islanders can get a blood test through their doctor’s office, but in cases like Ms Noonan’s, comprehensive testing by an allergist in New Brunswick or Nova Scotia is required.

Going without a referral means insurance won’t pay for the testing, which costs $220 out of pocket, on top of the expense and time to travel out of province.

“It’s weird to be penalized for being proactive. I have had anaphylaxis (acute allergic reaction) before and would prefer not to get to that point,” Ms Noonan said.

Ms Noonan worries about how to avoid severe reactions when she isn’t able to identify them.

“Without knowing what these allergies are I find it hard to prepare for my allergy season and diet,” she said. “Not to mention, what do I take when I need a drug?”

Even after severe reactions, finding allergens for people living in PEI is still difficult, something UPEI student Dawn Morrel has learned all too well.

Since moving to the Island to attend UPEI in August, Ms Morrell, who is originally from Saint John, New Brunswick, has had five severe reactions and spent a weekend in hospital in Charlottetown.

She had to stay in hospital as doctors attempted to contact an allergist in Halifax, but instead of information on her apparent new allergy she was given an appointment.

During that appointment in Nova Scotia, testing couldn’t determine the allergen and Ms Morrell was disheartened to learn she will have to make more trips to the mainland.

“I wish there was an allergist on PEI because the trips are more expensive and take two days from my schedule.”

With an appointment in January, Ms Morrell said the entire process has given her a lot of stress.

“It’s definitely scary to not have any answers or wait so long for them,” she said. “I haven’t had a reaction since I left the hospital but knowing I could any time is stressful.”

Ms Morrell credits the staff at QEH, who she describes as great, despite not having an allergist on-site.

Unfortunately for Ms Noonan and Ms Morrell, the province isn’t sure when an allergist will be available in PEI.

Everton McLean, Chief Communications Officer for Health PEI, said the province began searching for an allergist in the fall of 2022.

The government however, has said this repeatedly since 2019.

Mr McLean said available job postings are posted online and advertised through recruiters.

That said, on Health PEI’s webpage which shares medical specialist job postings there is no mention of an allergist or immunologist.

The specifics on how an allergist will treat Islanders is also undecided as it is too early in the process, Mr McLean said.

Despite the lack of details, Mr McLean said the province hopes to make accessing allergist or immunology services easier.

He said the number of Islanders being referred off-Island to see an allergist isn’t available.

“They (statistics) are made from many sources and coding of the referral is based on symptoms, not who the individual is referred to,” Mr MacLean said.

This isn’t a new problem in PEI, as the Canadian Medical Association highlighted the lack of allergists in its 2019 report.

In the face of a lack of progress, Ms Noonan remains optimistic.

“I am a little frustrated but I have hope things will improve,” she said.

“We need to be proactive in our system and I am seeing other Islanders understanding that.”

Though a little frustrated, Ms Noonan is still approaching the situation with empathy.

“I feel terrible with the way nurses, doctors and health workers have been treated over the past couple of years. I don’t blame them.”

Ms Noonan plans on continuing to fight, not just for patients but for health care staff as well.

“I’m going to keep writing letters to all the federal party leaders, my MP and MLA, on behalf of those who take care of us. If enough of us do this then they will have no choice but to address the issues.”

