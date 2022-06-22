Pei Wei Relocates U.S. Corporate Headquarters to Hartman’s Westway One Office Building in Irving, Texas

Westway One

Hartman's Westway One office building in Irving, Texas

Dallas, TX, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pei Wei Asian Diner, LLC (Pei Wei) has signed a long-term, 10,693 square foot lease at 1707 Marketplace Drive in Irving, TX. The Asian-inspired restaurant will occupy its new space on the third floor of the property. Westway One is a class-B office building owned and operated by Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc., a Texas-based commercial real estate owner and operator with $809m in assets under management.

Pei Wei’s new 10,693 square foot office space will feature standard offices and a flex/open space for hotdesking, hoteling, or cubicles. Included in the new space will be a private kitchen and breakroom with access to the property's amenities.

Hartman's Westway One office building is conveniently located just five minutes from the DFW international airport. The property is also highly desired as it features convenient access to MacArthur Marketplace retail shopping center, garage parking, 24-hour video surveillance, on-site security, on-site professional management, after-hours controlled access, and UPS and FedEx drop boxes.

Welcoming Pei Wei to the building, Hartman's President and CEO, Al Hartman, shared, "We are delighted to welcome Pei Wei as our newest tenant at Westway One. With over 100 restaurants here and internationally, it is our honor to have their U.S. Corporate headquarters located in a Hartman building. We wish them continued success!"

Harrison Burt with JLL Dallas represented Pei Wei in lease negotiations with Hartman, and Allison Fannin represented Hartman, the landlord.

To learn more about leasing commercial real estate in San Antonio, Houston, or DFW (Dallas Fort Worth), please contact a Hartman leasing agent at 800.880.2212 or visit www.hi-reit.com.

