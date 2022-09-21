The Pegasus ULD Global Network Solidifies Change in Healthcare Air Freight

Sonoco Products Company

Pegasus ULD - The Only Passive Aircraft Certified TCC for Healthcare Air Freight

Pegasus ULD in Cargo Hold

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe has announced a rapid expansion of the Pegasus ULD fleet accessible via a direct lease from Sonoco, or via the growing global network of strategic Partner Airlines and Freight Forwarders.



Pharmaceutical companies and their Logistics Providers face choices every day on how best to transport high-value healthcare shipments efficiently and cost-effectively around the globe. Choosing the right airline and temperature-controlled packaging solutions can make all the difference to on-time and on-temperature shipments, which ultimately needs to be safe for patients.

Sonoco ThermoSafe is delighted to add another choice. The Pegasus ULD is in a class of its own as the only advanced passive aircraft certified Temperature Controlled Container (TCC). The Pegasus container is a Unit Load Device (ULD), meaning it’s classified as aircraft equipment and locks into the Aircraft’s lower deck cargo hold without the need of placing the container onto a PMC (aircraft pallet) nor the need to use straps and nets to secure it onto the PMC prior to loading onto aircraft. Without these extra steps, the Pegasus ULD shipments speed through airports avoiding delays at customs and ground handling agents at the lowest possible cost.

Stations within Sonoco’s Global Service Network include partnerships with ACL Airshop, Unilode Aviation Solutions, and Focus WFS where the Pegasus ULD fleet is in stock and available for release today. Each station is an FAA 145 facility capable of performing the required ULD Maintenance, Repair, and Operation (MRO) as per regulatory requirements for flight safety. Each station also performs ground services to include the preconditioning of PCM Bottles (Phase Change Material) in the Temperature Controlled chambers available on site.

The list of airlines who have approved the Pegasus ULD for uplift on their aircrafts keeps growing; to name a few it includes American, Asiana, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific, Delta, Korean Air, LATAM, Qatar Airways, Singapore, Swiss, Turkish and United. Pharmaceutical companies can also contact their Logistics Providers for support on Pegasus ULD containers and book air freight via any of these airlines.

With sustainability a key consideration for pharmaceutical manufacturers across their business and operations, the Pegasus ULD offers a reusable packaging solution that drastically cuts landfill moving away from single-use pallet packaging.

The unique Pegasus ULD:

- First FAA and EASA approved advanced passive bulk temperature-controlled container offered under a leasing program

- Integrated FAA-approved real-time, cloud-based data featuring GPS location, payload and ambient temperatures, light and other environmental factors

“After working in the air cargo temperature management solutions and cold chain industry for decades, I can honestly say that the Pegasus ULD is one of the most customer & environmental-friendly technology on the market for transporting time and temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals. We are delighted to announce our growing global service network, partner airlines, and forwarding partners,” says Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics and Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental Group.



The Pegasus ULD will be on show at the IATA World Cargo Symposium taking place in London end of September, and on tour in Europe and US where air freight providers and pharmaceutical companies can see the new container technology up close. Locations and times are listed here . The Pegasus fleet and our partners are ready to fly.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com .

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 32 countries serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth-consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

CONTACT: Contact: Lisa Weeks 843-383-7524 lisa.weeks@sonoco.com



