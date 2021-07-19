Pegasus: Spyware sold to governments 'targets activists'

·4 min read
An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, on August 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.
An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, on August 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.

Rights activists, journalists and lawyers around the world have been targeted with phone malware sold to authoritarian governments by an Israeli surveillance firm, media reports say.

They are on a list of 50,000 phone numbers of people believed to be of interest to clients of the company, NSO Group, leaked to major news outlets.

It was not clear where the list came from - or how many phones had actually been hacked.

NSO denies any wrongdoing.

It says the software is intended for use against criminals and terrorists and is made available only to military, law enforcement and intelligence agencies from countries with good human rights records.

It said the original investigation which led to the reports, by Paris-based NGO Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International, was "full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories".

The allegations about use of the software, known as Pegasus, were carried on Sunday by the Washington Post, the Guardian, Le Monde and 14 other media organisations around the world.

Pegasus infects iPhones and Android devices to enable operators to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones and cameras.

What do we know about the people targeted?

The numbers on the list were unattributed, but media outlets working on the investigation said they had identified more than 1,000 people spanning over 50 countries.

Among them are politicians and heads of state, business executives, activists, and several Arab royal family members. More than 180 journalists were also found to be on the list, from organisations including CNN, the New York Times and Al Jazeera.

Many of the numbers were clustered in 10 countries: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the reports.

When contacted by the outlets involved in the investigation, spokespeople for these countries either denied that Pegasus was used or denied that they had abused their powers of surveillance.

It was not clear how many of the devices on the list had actually been targeted, but forensic analysis of 37 of the phones showed there had been "attempted and successful" hacks, the Washington Post reported.

This included people close to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2018 and his body dismembered.

The investigation found that spyware was installed on his fiancée's phone days after his murder, and that his wife's phone was targeted with spyware between September 2017 and April 2018.

Missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi&quot;s Turkish fiancee Hatice waits in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 October 2018.
Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, was targeted in the days after his murder, the investigation found

The NSO Group said its technology was "not associated in any way with the heinous murder".

The phone of Mexican journalist Cecilio Pineda Birto also appeared twice on the list, including in the month before he was murdered, the investigation found.

His phone disappeared from the scene of the murder so a forensic examination was not possible, but NSO said that even if his phone was targeted, that did not mean that data collected was connected with his murder.

More details about who has been targeted are expected to be released in the coming days.

WhatsApp sued NSO in 2019, alleging the company was behind cyber-attacks on 1,400 mobile phones involving Pegasus. At the time, NSO denied any wrongdoing, but the company has been banned from using WhatsApp.

Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter
Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter

The allegations here are not new but what is new is the scale of the targeting of innocent people that's allegedly taking place. Nearly 200 reporters from 21 countries have their phone numbers on this list and more names of high-profile public figures are expected to be revealed.

There are plenty of unknowns in these allegations - including where the list comes from and how many of the phone numbers were actively targeted with spyware. NSO Group have once again come out swinging and deny all accusations but it's a blow for the company that is actively trying to reform its reputation.

Only two weeks ago they released their first "transparency report" detailing human right policies and pledges. Amnesty International brushed the 32-page document off as a "sales brochure".

These latest allegations will do further damage to its image, but they won't hurt the company financially. There are very few private companies able to produce the sort of invasive spy tools that NSO sells, and clearly the largely unregulated market for the software is booming.

You might also be interested in:

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony to be streamed online in 8 Indigenous languages

    Dorothy Stewart is excited to be among a group of hosts bringing the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to their communities in Indigenous languages. CBC will be providing live online coverage of Friday's opening ceremony in eight Indigenous languages. "It's a privilege and I'm so honoured to be doing this," said Stewart, who will be hosting in Eastern Cree. Stewart, based in Montreal, is the host of the CBC North radio show Winschgaoug which airs across James Bay Cree communities in Quebec. She's been ta

  • Ready or not: Short-handed US basketball roster off to Tokyo

    The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team. That's probably not the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits. “It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about

  • Dolson's Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wow, it’s been an awesome week of training in Las Vegas getting ready for my first Olympics. USA Basketball has done a great job of making practices feel like a 3-on-3 tournament. There’s music playing, which is just like the real thing. It’s definitely fun playing those tournament games and having a really fun atmosphere. It was really cool that when we got there, they had giant banners with our faces on them. It was a special moment for me. At times it’s hard to believe that t

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years b

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • The Rush: COVID enters the Olympic village, Messi’s record-setting post

    Two athletes from South Africa are the first to test positive in the Olympic village, Messi sets a social media record, Texas A&M athletes get the bag, and Space Jams tops the box office

  • Torres, Odor homer to back Taillon as Yanks beat Red Sox 9-1

    NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night. Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year. New York won two of three in a series originally set for four games before Thursday's schedu