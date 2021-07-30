Pegasus row: Congress MP Manickam Tagore slams Centre for not allowing Opposition to speak in Parliament

Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday slammed the government for not allowing Opposition parties to speak in Parliament and urged the Centre to hear their voice and have a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue in presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister.

His statement came after Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi interfered when Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was expressing his views in the Parliament.

"Yesterday First time after 7 days after Hon'ble @loksabhaspeaker spoke mike was given to largest Opposition party leader Adhir Chowdhury to express his views but after two minutes Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi stood and interfered in opposition voice. If the government don't want to hear the Opposition voice in parliament how Parliament will function? Who is stopping Parliament from functioning? Joshiji please let parliament function, Please allow opposition leaders to speak," he said in a tweet.

He further said that we want Parliament to function and have a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue in presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister.

Congress MP also urged to announce a Supreme Court monitored enquiry in the Pegasus scandal and alleged that the Parliament is not functioning because the government is not agreeing to these legitimate demands of the Opposition.

Amid repeated ruckus in the Parliament by Opposition MPs, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and had requested him to not suspend MPs if they were raising issues related to public welfare.

This assurance was given by the Lok Sabha Speaker after several Lok Sabha MPs threw papers and tore placards during proceedings in the Lower House on Wednesday.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated and multiple adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. (ANI)