Pegasus Merger Co. Announces Extension of Tender Offers

Apollo Global Management, Inc.
·7 min read
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
Apollo Global Management, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Merger Co. (the “Company”), an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., announced today that it has amended the terms of the Company’s previously announced cash tender offers (together, the “Tender Offer”) and consent solicitations (together, the “Consent Solicitation”) to purchase any and all of Tenneco Inc.’s (“Tenneco”) outstanding 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “5.125% Notes”) and 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “7.875% Notes” and together with the 5.125% Notes, the “Notes”) to extend the expiration date from 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 26, 2022 to 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on September 7, 2022 (as so extended, and as may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”).

Holders have until the Expiration Date, unless extended or earlier terminated, to tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer. Holders who validly tender Notes after the Early Tender Date but before the Expiration Date will receive the Tender Consideration listed below, which does not include the Early Participation Premium. The Early Tender Date was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 19, 2022. Holders are not entitled to withdraw previously tendered Notes or revoke Consents delivered pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, unless otherwise required by law.

The table below sets forth the consideration payable in connection with the Tender Offer:

Notes

CUSIPs

Tender Consideration(1)

Early Participation Premium(1)(2)

Total Consideration (1)(2)(3)

$800,000,000
5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2029

CUSIP: 880349 AT2;
U88037 AG8

$982.50

$30.00

$1,012.50

$500,000,000
7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2029

CUSIP: 880349 AS4;
U88037 AF0

$982.50

$30.00

$1,012.50

(1) For each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, which interest will be paid in addition to the Tender Consideration or Total Consideration, as applicable.

(2) Payable only to holders who validly tendered (and did not validly withdraw) Notes prior to the Early Tender Date.

(3) The Early Participation Premium is included in the Total Consideration.

According to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 26, 2022, the Company had received tenders and consents from holders of $795,555,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 5.125% Notes, representing approximately 99.44% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 5.125% Notes, and tenders and consents from holders of $491,689,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 7.875% Notes, representing approximately 98.34% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 7.875% Notes.

Consummation of the Tender Offer and payment for the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the consummation of the Merger and a financing condition. The Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer. The Company intends to further extend the Expiration Date, without extending the July 12, 2022 Withdrawal Deadline (unless required by law), to have the Settlement Date coincide with the closing of the Merger. The completion of the Merger and settlement for Notes tendered and not withdrawn is currently expected to occur in the second half of 2022.

Except as set forth herein, all other terms, provisions and conditions of the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation will remain in full force and effect as set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated June 27, 2022 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”). The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in the Statement, copies of which may be obtained at no charge from Global Bondholder Services Corporation. All capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Statement. The Company reserves the right to further amend the terms of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, to further extend the Expiration Date for the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation or to waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, in its sole discretion, at any time.

Requests for documents relating to the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tender Agent, at (866) 654-2015 or (212) 430-3774 (Banks and Brokers). BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation may be directed to BofA Securities at (980) 388-0539 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll free) and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (212) 723-6106 (collect) or (800) 558-3745 or by email to ny.liabilitymanagement@citi.com.

None of the Company, Tenneco, the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents, the Information and Tender Agent, or the trustees with respect to the Notes is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy, nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Notes. No offer, solicitation or purchase will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or purchase would be unlawful. The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation is being made solely by the Statement. The full details of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, including complete instructions on how to tender the Notes, are included in the Statement. Holders of the Notes are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Statement because it contains important information.

Forward Looking Statements

The above information includes “forward looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Tender Offer, the Consent Solicitation and the intended completion of the Merger. Such statements only reflect the Company’s best assessment at this time and are indicated by words or phrases such as “plans,” “intends,” “will” or similar words or phrases. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and unknown future events that could cause actual results to differ materially. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent to transactions of this nature, including, without limitation, whether or not the Company completes the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation on terms currently contemplated or otherwise and whether or not the Merger is consummated. The Company is under no obligation to (and specifically disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In the asset management business, Apollo seeks to provide its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, Apollo’s investing expertise across its fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of its clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, Apollo’s retirement services business, it specializes in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Apollo’s patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns its clients, businesses it invests in, its team members, and the communities it impacts, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2022, Apollo had approximately $513 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Apollo Contacts

For investor inquiries regarding Apollo, please contact:

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.