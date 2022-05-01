Pefok's Swiss-high 22nd goal lifts Young Boys over Sion 2-1

ZURICH (AP) — American forward Jordan Pefok scored his Swiss league-leading 22nd goal, converting a penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time Sunday to give Young Boys a 2-1 win at Sion.

Pefok sent his kick to the right of goalkeeper Kevin Fickentscher, who dived left.

The 25-year-old forward, who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 27 goals in 43 club games this season, including 22 league goals in 31 matches.

Pefok made his U.S. debut on March 25, 2021, and has one goal in nine international appearances.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

