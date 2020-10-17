Peer-to-peer lending: ‘I’m 19,050th in the queue to get my savings back’

A saver who has been trying to get her money out of the UK’s biggest “peer-to-peer” (P2P) website since August has been told her request is 19,050th in the queue for withdrawals.

Michelle Johnson* signed up with RateSetter in 2019 and invested a total of £1,000. After changes at the firm in the summer, she asked to withdraw her money – but months later she is still trying to get hold of the bulk of her cash.

“Please could you investigate what is going on at RateSetter?” she asked us this week. She told us she was in a queue of thousands of people to remove her money, adding: “I’m scared I’ll never see it again.”





Peer-to-peer (P2P) websites bypass the banks by matching up savers with borrowers – the idea is that both benefit from better rates than they could get from traditional financial institutions.

Typically savers select the interest rate they want to earn, and the site matches their money with loan requests from borrowers.

However, unlike bank and building society savings, the money they lend via a P2P website is not covered by the UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

That said, some sites operate a fund or similar scheme that will cover a lender’s losses in some cases. And P2P lenders are regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

The three best-known players are RateSetter, Zopa and Funding Circle, though there are lots of others.

They all operate in different ways, and the sites that lend individuals’ money to businesses have traditionally tended to offer higher rates than those lending to other people.

Zopa, for example, breaks a customer’s investment down into small chunks in order to spread it across lots of loans to individuals, which can have terms of up to five years. Investors get monthly repayments, with interest added but minus the site’s borrower servicing fee. Some loans inevitably default, but the site says this is factored in when calculating projected returns, which are currently between 2% and 5.3%.

Each operator has different rules about accessing cash, but money might be locked away for days, weeks or months.

Peer-to-peer investments are typically available as Isas, so savers can enjoy their returns tax-free.





Billions of pounds are tied up in the UK’s P2P platforms, which put savers looking for a better return on their cash in touch with individuals or small businesses looking for a loan. Other major sites include Zopa and Funding Circle.

This year, when the Covid-19 outbreak started escalating, many of the P2P sites experienced a surge in the numbers of customers wanting to liquidate their investments and withdraw their cash.

In the case of RateSetter, it says withdrawal requests peaked on 16 March before falling back to normal levels. Pre-crisis, the website generally took only one day to return cash to investors seeking their money back.

RateSetter this week disclosed that it was still processing customer withdrawal requests that were made as far back as mid-March, so those customers who asked for their money more recently than that may face a long wait.

It is not the only site that is making people wait for their cash or restricting access. Meanwhile, many have closed their doors to new investors for the time being.

The coronavirus crisis has been the biggest challenge the P2P sector has faced and has triggered significant changes as the sites prepare for an expected wave of loan defaults.

In May, RateSetter said it was temporarily halving the interest rates it offered to savers, and then at the beginning of August it announced that it was being bought by Metro Bank.

Johnson says she decided to leave at that point because “I decided I no longer wanted to invest with RateSetter as I had wanted a peer-to-peer lender, not a bank”.

In early August she asked to withdraw all of her money (you can request to release your investments at any time). A small chunk of her cash – less than £100 – that was invested in RateSetter’s so-called five-year market was released in September.

However, the remainder of her cash, which is spread across RateSetter’s Access account (which had its rate halved to 1.5% in May) and its Plus account (which had its rate halved to 1.75%), is still awaiting release.

As of 8 October, her account showed that her “queue positions” for these two sums were 19,095 and 19,096 respectively. Six days later, on 14 October, she had moved up to 19,050 and 19,051. At that rate, it would take almost seven years for her to get to the front of the queue.

Story continues