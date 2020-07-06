Peer 'baffled' by claims he was targeted by fake PR campaign to boost Huawei

Photograph: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

A peer has said he was not “putty in the hands of manipulators” in response to extraordinary claims he was among several public figures targeted by a fake PR campaign aimed at favourably boosting perceptions of the Chinese technology company Huawei.

The alleged covert campaign – denied by Huawei - involved inviting British politicians and industrialists to participate in staged radio interviews and emailing them fake news, according to a dossier partly produced by the firm co-founded by former MI6 spy Christopher Steele.

Huawei’s political critics are expected to seize on the emerging allegations, and believe they could add to pressure on Downing Street to reverse plans to allow the Chinese company to build up to 35% of Britain’s 5G network.

One of those allegedly targeted in a fake PR campaign was Lord Clement-Jones, a Lib Dem peer, who said there was no need to use elaborate methods to target him, as he has sat on the international advisory board of Huawei.

“My connection to the company is well known. They don’t have to have fake radio shows to reach me as far as I’m concerned. It’s all very baffling. It’s all a fantasy. We are not putty in the hand of manipulators,” he said.

Huawei denies being behind any such PR campaign and issued a statement as some of the contents of the dossier began to leak.

A spokesperson said: “We categorically refute these unfounded allegations, which do not bear scrutiny and are regrettably the latest in the long-running US campaign against Huawei. They are designed to deliver maximum reputational damage to our business and have no basis in fact.”

An emergency review into the security of Huawei technology conducted by the UK’s National Security Cyber Centre (NSCC) has concluded that recently imposed US sanctions preventing Huawei using American software and microchips will make its equipment less secure.

The British culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, is expected to discuss with No 10 how to respond, amid intense pressure from a group of Conservative backbenchers to eliminate Huawei from the telecoms network entirely.

Compiled with the help of Steele’s firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, the new dossier is understood to claim that firms running the campaign were paid $30,000 (£24,000) a month and that the activities ran from 2017 until at least 2019.

Another alleged target of a covert PR campaign was former Conservative and Lib Dem MP Sarah Wollaston, who before losing her seat at the last election was chairman of the liaison committee, which has the power to question the prime minister.

The ex-MP said she had “no way of knowing” if she had been targeted and could not remember any contact with Huawei, other than an offer made through an intermediary to sponsor an event last spring to celebrate 40 years of select committees.

“Once I heard the offer was from Huawei, I said I didn’t want to get involved,” Wollaston, who represented Totnes, said. “If they made any other approaches, they never got to me,” she added.

The Tory rebels want minsters to halt the installation of new Huawei 5G equipment by the end of this year and tear out existing kit by the end of 2023, six years earlier than a deadline floated over the weekend to Sunday newspapers.

Rebel sources complained that 2029 was too late and want ministers to commit to a two-step process of “no new kit by the end of this year and ripping out old kit by 2023” – although they say they are willing to be flexible if Downing St is prepared to negotiate.

They estimate they have more than 50 MPs on their side, in a group led by Iain Duncan Smith and Bob Seely, which also includes former cabinet members such as David Davis and Owen Paterson.

But last week Dowden indicated that any crunch vote on Huawei in the Commons was likely to be delayed until after the summer recess, although ultimately enforcing any cap or ban will require primary legislation.

Boris Johnson had decided in January to limit Huawei to supplying 35% of 5G kit in the UK, but the decision came under attack from the White House under Donald Trump and a growing group of Conservatives, arguing that the company posed a surveillance risk.

A review was announced in May after the US hit Huawei with targeted sanctions, banning it from using microchips and software, forcing the Chinese company to switch component supply once stocks run down.

On Monday, China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, accused some British politicians of regarding China as a “threat” or a “hostile country” in an online press conference. “We want to be your friend, we want to be your partner, but if you want to make China a hostile country you have to bear the consequences,” he added.

A U-turn on its Huawei decision would damage Britain’s image as an open, business-friendly environment and it meant London was having to “bounce to the tune” of the other countries, he said. “The China business community are all watching how you handle Huawei,” Liu added.