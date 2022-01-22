Peep the Flamingo Pink Details on the New Nike Air Force 1 "Valentine's Day"

Nike is back at it again with another Valentine's Day-theme silhouette. Reworking the Air Force 1, the Swoosh has dressed the classic kicks in hues of white, pink and red.

The sneaker's upper is crafted from the usual leather material in white, while the Swooshes are covered in pink "Atmosphere" and embossed with "Nike" and "Love." Replacing the silver lace dubraes are beads that spell out "Nike" on the left and "Love" on the right. Elsewhere, the tongue tabs and heels' branding come in a striking "University Red" tone. The white midsoles and "Atmosphere" outsoles round off the design.

The new Air Force 1 “Valentine’s Day” will drop sometime in February at select retailers and Nike's website for $110 USD.

For more footwear recommendations, here are the best Valentine's Day-inspired models on the resell market.