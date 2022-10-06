Peep these 15 new horror movies to prep for Halloween, from 'Smile' to Hulu's 'Hellraiser'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Halloween is coming soon like a maniac with an extremely large and sharply bladed object, and what screams "scary season" these days more than "Stranger Things"?

Priah Ferguson, aka young spitfire Erica Sinclair on the hit series, teams up with Marlon Wayans and takes on monstrous beings – from the here and now rather than the Upside Down – in the Netflix horror comedy "The Curse of Bridge Hollow" (streaming Oct. 14). The trailer for the family-friendly creep show debuts exclusively at usatoday.com.

But it's just one of many fresh fright-fests perfect for horror fiends and others who enjoy various bumps in the night. While you stress out about this year's costume and weigh going full- or fun-size with your candy bars, here are 15 new movies to prepare for Halloween:

'Goodnight Mommy' (out now)

Naomi Watts stars as a mom fresh out of surgery who earns side-eye from her twin sons (Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti) in the horror remake &quot;Goodnight Mommy.&quot;
Naomi Watts stars as a mom fresh out of surgery who earns side-eye from her twin sons (Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti) in the horror remake "Goodnight Mommy."

In a remake of an excellent Austrian horror flick, Naomi Watts is the bandaged-up mother home and recovering from surgery who freaks out her twin kids enough that they wonder if she's some other woman.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

'Pearl' (out now)

In 1918, a young woman (Mia Goth) has big dreams of a glamorous life far away from her farm in the &quot;X&quot; horror prequel &quot;Pearl.&quot;
In 1918, a young woman (Mia Goth) has big dreams of a glamorous life far away from her farm in the "X" horror prequel "Pearl."

Ti West's 1970s-set chiller "X" introduced one killer elderly villain in Pearl (Mia Goth), and this is the prequel origin story, set in 1918 and centering on the title character wishing for a movie-star life while living on the farm with a sick dad and ultra-devout mom.

Where to watch: In theaters

'The Munsters' (out now)

The Count (Daniel Roebuck), Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) return in Rob Zombie's &quot;The Munsters,&quot; based on the 1960s sitcom.
The Count (Daniel Roebuck), Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) return in Rob Zombie's "The Munsters," based on the 1960s sitcom.

Rob Zombie digs up the beloved family from the 1960s sitcom for a horror comedy looking at the blossoming romance between Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) – much to the chagrin of her dad, The Count (Daniel Roebuck).

Where to watch: Netflix, video on demand

'Hocus Pocus 2' (out now)

As the Sanderson sisters, Kathy Najimy (left), Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker return for more witchy fun in &quot;Hocus Pocus 2.&quot;
As the Sanderson sisters, Kathy Najimy (left), Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker return for more witchy fun in "Hocus Pocus 2."

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back as the witchy Sanderson sisters in the sequel to the '90s cult classic, which finds a group of youngsters in Salem trying to foil the trio's magical chicanery.

Where to watch: Disney+

'My Best Friend’s Exorcism' (out now)

Abby (Elsie Fisher, right) tries to rid pal Gretchen (Amiah Miller) of the pesky demon possessing her in the horror comedy &quot;My Best Friend's Exorcism.&quot;
Abby (Elsie Fisher, right) tries to rid pal Gretchen (Amiah Miller) of the pesky demon possessing her in the horror comedy "My Best Friend's Exorcism."

Based on the Grady Hendrix book, the '80s-set horror comedy centers on BFFs Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller). When they venture into the site of a ritual sacrifice, Gretchen becomes possessed and Abby goes to extremes to help her pal.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

'Smile' (out now)

A doctor (Sosie Bacon) witnesses a bizarre and tragic incident involving a patient and becomes haunted by unexplainable occurrences herself in &quot;Smile.&quot;
A doctor (Sosie Bacon) witnesses a bizarre and tragic incident involving a patient and becomes haunted by unexplainable occurrences herself in "Smile."

Sosie Bacon stars in the psychological thriller as a doctor investigating the reasons behind a bizarre tragedy involving her patient, and in the aftermath she's haunted herself by a string of equally freaky circumstances.

Where to watch: In theaters

'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' (out now)

Jaeden Martell (left) stars as a boy who befriends a reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland) and is able to communicate with him via iPhone after the old man dies in &quot;Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.&quot;
Jaeden Martell (left) stars as a boy who befriends a reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland) and is able to communicate with him via iPhone after the old man dies in "Mr. Harrigan’s Phone."

Stephen King's novella from the "If It Bleeds" collection is the inspiration behind the coming-of-age story of a teen ("It" star Jaeden Martell), the dying billionaire (Donald Sutherland) he befriends, and the iPhone that connects them from beyond the grave.

Where to watch: Netflix

'Hellraiser' (Oct. 7)

Jamie Clayton takes over the iconic role of Pinhead, leader of a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension, in the new &quot;Hellraiser.&quot;
Jamie Clayton takes over the iconic role of Pinhead, leader of a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension, in the new "Hellraiser."

In a reimagining of the 1987 Clive Barker movie, a young addict (Odessa A’zion) comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box that summons a bunch of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension and their leader, Pinhead (Jamie Clayton).

Where to watch: Hulu

'Piggy' (Oct. 7)

Laura Galán plays an overweight butcher's daughter ruthlessly bullied by fellow youngsters who faces a moral quandary when a serial killer (Richard Holmes) does her a kindness in the Spanish coming-of-age horror movie &quot;Piggy.&quot;
Laura Galán plays an overweight butcher's daughter ruthlessly bullied by fellow youngsters who faces a moral quandary when a serial killer (Richard Holmes) does her a kindness in the Spanish coming-of-age horror movie "Piggy."

Equally gory and scrappy, the indie Spanish coming-of-age thriller stars Laura Galán as a bullied teenager who finds herself in a pickle: help her kidnapped tormentors or side with the serial killer for whom she feels a kinship and attraction.

Where to watch: In theaters (and on demand Oct. 14)

'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' (Oct. 14)

Marlon Wayans plays a Halloween-hating dad who has to fight a bunch of cursed holiday decorations in Netflix's &quot;The Curse of Bridge Hollow.&quot;
Marlon Wayans plays a Halloween-hating dad who has to fight a bunch of cursed holiday decorations in Netflix's "The Curse of Bridge Hollow."

Teenage Sydney (Priah Ferguson) reluctantly partners with her Halloween-hating dad (Marlon Wayans) to save their town when she accidentally unleashes an evil spirit that causes all of the decorations to come dangerously to life.

Where to watch: Netflix

'Halloween Ends' (Oct. 14)

Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers face off one final time in the horror film &quot;Halloween Ends.&quot;
Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers face off one final time in the horror film "Halloween Ends."

It's the final countdown, the main event, the war to settle the score, the brawl to end it all. Years after the events of "Halloween Kills," Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) puts aside a peaceful existence for a last encounter with her longtime foe, Michael Myers.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Peacock

'V/H/S/99' (Oct. 20)

&quot;V/H/S/99,&quot; the fifth and latest installment in the &quot;V/H/S&quot; horror anthology, feature four new &quot;found-footage&quot; stories set around the end of the last millennium.
"V/H/S/99," the fifth and latest installment in the "V/H/S" horror anthology, feature four new "found-footage" stories set around the end of the last millennium.

The fifth installment of the horror anthology series continues with four new "found-footage" stories set at the end of the last millennium, including a monster-filled voyage to hell, punk-rock craziness and juvenile delinquents with a bad fate in store.

Where to watch: Shudder

'Prey for the Devil' (Oct. 28)

Jacqueline Byers (center, with Christian Navarro) plays a young nun battling for the soul of a possessed girl (Posy Taylor) in &quot;Prey for the Devil.&quot;
Jacqueline Byers (center, with Christian Navarro) plays a young nun battling for the soul of a possessed girl (Posy Taylor) in "Prey for the Devil."

When a global rise in possessions leads the Catholic Church to rethink nuns being forbidden to perform exorcisms, Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) trains for spiritual battle and is put on the case of a girl inhabited by the same demon that tormented her mom.

Where to watch: In theaters

'Run Sweetheart Run' (Oct. 28)

Dinner with a client turns deadly for a single mom (Ella Balinska, left, with Shohreh Aghdashloo) when she's hunted by a seemingly unstoppable assailant in the horror thriller &quot;Run Sweetheart Run.&quot;
Dinner with a client turns deadly for a single mom (Ella Balinska, left, with Shohreh Aghdashloo) when she's hunted by a seemingly unstoppable assailant in the horror thriller "Run Sweetheart Run."

Produced by Jason Blum, the thriller stars Ella Balinska as a single mom out on a dinner meeting with a client that turns into an evening of pure hell when she's hunted by a villainous and relentless assailant (Pilou Asbæk).

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

'Wendell & Wild' (Oct. 28)

Tough teen Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross) summons a pair of scheming demons to the Land of the Living but wants something in return in the stop-motion animated fantasy &quot;Wendell &amp; Wild.&quot;
Tough teen Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross) summons a pair of scheming demons to the Land of the Living but wants something in return in the stop-motion animated fantasy "Wendell & Wild."

In the stop-motion animated horror comedy, a troubled teen orphan (voiced by Lyric Ross) makes a deal with her demons, two scheming brothers (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) desperate to escape the underworld.

Where to watch: Netflix

