Peel police identify man, 21, killed in Mississauga shooting

Peel police have identified a 21-year-old man killed in a shooting in Mississauga on Friday morning.

Abdulaziz Dubet, of Toronto, was found in a vehicle in the area of Dundas Street East and Wharton Way. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said they believe, based on an initial investigation, that the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Officers at the scene told reporters that Dubet was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle. It was riddled with bullet holes and near a Mississauga hotel.

"Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area at that time, or anyone that has any dashboard camera footage to contact them," police said in the release.

Police said investigators from its homicide and missing persons bureau have taken over the investigation.