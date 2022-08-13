Peel police arrest 24 people after organized crime investigation

Police say they carried out search warrants at 14 different locations, resulting in the seizure of four firearms, 10 stolen vehicles valued at over $1.1 million, stolen heating and air conditioning units valued at nearly $500,000, and illegal opioids valued at more than $25,000. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock - image credit)
Peel police have arrested 24 people, which they say has resulted in the dismantling of an organized crime group operating across southern Ontario.

Police say the probe began earlier this year in the Peel Region and Greater Toronto Area, with funding help from the Ontario government. It expanded with the assistance of Canada Border Services Agency, the RCMP, the OPP, the Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Peterborough Police Service, and Vancouver Police Service.

According to the police, the group was involved in a series of violent criminal acts, multiple weapons offences, drug trafficking, and tractor-trailer cargo thefts, among other crimes.

Police say the group's modus operandi included intimidation, violence, and financial incentives.

The 24 people arrested are believed to be affiliated with the group and so far 54 charges have been laid. Those include theft over $5,000, fraud, possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, and uttering threats, as well as various weapons-related charges.

Police say they carried out search warrants at 14 different locations, resulting in the seizure of four firearms, 10 stolen vehicles valued at over $1.1 million, stolen heating and air conditioning units valued at nearly $500,000, and illegal opioids valued at more than $25,000.

Police are asking anyone with information they believe may be relevant to call investigators directly at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

