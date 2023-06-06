Peel councillors propose 'sunset clause' as solution to get shovels in ground of housing projects sooner

This site at Cathraw and Atwater still remains undeveloped despite being in the hands of developers for decades. The ward councillor, Stephen Dasko, says a sunset clause could solve these types of delays. (Googlemaps - image credit)

For years residents of Mississauga's Lakeview neighbouhood have walked by the southeast corner of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue and seen a white wooden fence next to an almost empty field.

The land, owned by Korgold Development, was zoned for a development in the 1990s but three decades later, there are still no shovels in the ground.

Mississauga Ward 1 Councillor Stephen Dasko says Mississauga has thousands of housing projects in the pipeline but yet to be built units, and while this example may be extreme, many others have also waited years to obtain a permit and get shovels in the ground.

"This is a massive problem," said Dasko. "We're talking about a housing crisis. We need to get shovels in the ground."

He says municipalities like his are being pressured by the province to approve more units, but haven't been able to solve this part of the puzzle on their own.

"What good is approving these units if they're not going to get built in a reasonable timeframe?"

The problem is also being felt in nearby Caledon.

"We're at a bottleneck," said Caledon Regional Councillor for wards 4, 5 and 6 Mario Russo. "We have allocated numbers to areas that have not grown."

Staff have had to allocate sewage, water and other infrastructure capacity to developments that haven't yet materialized, so there are areas of the community where nothing has grown in an attempt to be responsible with the city's capacity, despite some of these projects being held-up for years, he says.

Realizing the problem was pervasive across Peel region, Russo and Dasko put forward a motion, which passed at Peel Regional council last month, with a solution they believe will help solve the problem — a sunset clause.

The motion, which passed unanimously, asks for the municipalities to explore sunset clauses on developments that haven't gotten shovels in the ground. The councillors say they are hoping the province will step in to offer them and other municipalities this tool to ensure it has the teeth it needs.

'Sunset clause is not to be punitive'

"The sunset clause is not to be punitive," said Russo. Instead, he said, it might give municipalities the capacity to suspend or hold a project that hasn't met its deadline so resources could be allocated to another project.

Development charges from a project ready to build right away could then be used to build infrastructure needed to support on-hold projects later, he said.

The councillors say they are open to nuances of the way the sunset clause could work.

Dasko says the process could encourage conversations with the industry about roadblocks to building right away if there is something the municipality can do to help.

However, if a developer is just hoping to flip a property to another player for more money after it's been approved for more units, without progressing to build, the policy could weed out these players who aren't serious about building housing soon, he said.

Dasko says the motion passed unanimously at Peel council and that Peel region is being dissolved does not change the interest in the province giving municipalities this tool.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie told CBC Toronto she encourages the province to explore the concept.

"If done right, this could be an effective tool to help cities encourage the expeditious development of land that is shovel-ready," she said.

Province seeking input on housing and land-use planning

When asked if the province would be interested in exploring sunset clauses to help get shovels in the ground sooner, Melissa Diakoumeas, a spokesperson for the ministry of municipal affairs and housing, didn't directly address the question, but said the government now offers a tool to developers frustrated by municipal delays.

Diakoumeas said the province introduced a measure "to require municipalities to gradually refund zoning bylaw and site plan application fees if they fail to make a decision within specified time periods."

She also says the province is seeking input on ways to streamline Ontario's land-use planning rules and encourage more housing.

Mike Moffat, senior director at the Smart Prosperity Institute at the University of Ottawa, says Mississauga is one of multiple municipalities given ambitious housing targets through the province's More Homes Built Faster Act in 2022, that's already behind if you look at construction currently underway.

To reach its provincial target of 120,000 homes by 2031, Mississauga should have built about 15,000 homes by now, he says. Instead, it has started building 4,641 and completed 2,001, he says.

He said a sunset clause is "worth looking at," but warns it has the potential for unintended consequences.

"The real risk here is that if market conditions change, you may end up having developers go through the approval process multiple times," Moffat said, something made worse by many municipalities already being under-staffed when it comes to planners.

Moffat says a discretionary sunset clause policy could have a provision that if you don't have shovels in the ground by a certain date, you have to explain to the city why and the city can decide if the answer is reasonable and, if possible, help solve the issues raised.

Rahul Mehta, a community advocate, is supportive of the new tool. He equated the prospect of a sunset clause mechanism to giving someone a parking ticket if they are still parked in a space when the metre has expired.

Mehta, who is looking for more housing options in Mississauga to move out of his parents' home soon, said, "We don't have many vacant parcels of land or heritage land that can be redeveloped."

"At a crisis stage, everything should be on the table," he added.