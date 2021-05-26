Peel Children’s Aid executives under investigation received substantial pay increases

·8 min read

Despite a lean year for many residents in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga, some local civil servants have been rewarded with handsome pay increases.

Over the past two years, at the top of Peel Children’s Aid Society (CAS), senior leaders have been handed significant raises. Last year, in sharp contrast to the reality for many residents, Peel CAS’ top staffers saw their pay packets increase between 3.5 and 9.5 percent.

At the top of the organization, Peel CAS’ Chief Executive Officer, Rav Bains, received an increase of more than eight percent for the second year in a row. From 2018 to 2019, Bains’ remuneration increased 8 percent, rising a further 8.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to Ontario’s public sector salary disclosure list (commonly known as the ‘sunshine list’).

Last year, Bains received $272,824 including more than $8,500 in taxable benefits (possibly for a car allowance).

Peel CAS’ website lists nine staffers within its senior leadership who work directly under Bains and are tasked with the welfare of children in the region. Senior leadership at the CAS is made up of a CEO, five department directors and a further four service directors.

Marino Cader (finance), Shane Vieira (communications), Sandra Chiodo (human resources), Deana DeGrace (legal services) and Brenda Moody (strategic intelligence) are all listed as directors. Marybeth Moellenkamp (permanency planning), Chima Nsitem (parent and child capacity building; diversity, equity and inclusion), Vicky Lowrey (parent and child capacity building) and Daria Allan-Ebron (advice and assessment) are service directors.

Using the sunshine list, The Pointer tracked significant pay increases for all senior leaders. Entries in the sunshine list do not only reflect base salary, but are a summary of all taxable remuneration during a year paid for by taxpayers. This can include severance packages for departing staff, mid-year promotions, bonuses, salary increases or overtime payments.

The lowest increase among senior leaders was for Moody at 3.5 percent and the most significant for Nsitem, who received a promotion in 2019 and works a dual portfolio, splitting his time between equity work and capacity building. Nsitem’s salary rose 22.5 percent in 2020 and 20.3 percent the year before, ending 2020 at $165,089. His salary still sits below some of his service director colleagues, despite the promotion and dual portfolio.

In charge of the finance file, Cader has received generous compensation increases in the past two years. In 2020, the director’s total pay packet increased 9.5 percent, after rising by 7.9 percent the year before.

Cader’s salary as the director of finance and corporate resources in 2017 was $131,789, and by 2020, under the same job title, it was $176,755.

Cader earned the third highest salary at Peel CAS last year.

Notable increases have also been handed to Vicky Lowrey, who enjoyed an 8.7 percent increase in 2020, following an 8 percent jump the year before. Similarly, Marybeth Moellenkamp received an 8.7 percent hike in 2020, on top of an 8.2 percent spike in 2019.

According to the Bank of Canada’s calculator, the rate of inflation rose 2 percent between 2018 and 2019, falling 0.22 percent the following year. On average, in 2020, each of the ten members of Peel CAS’ senior leadership took home $174,800.

Children’s aid societies receive their budgets from Queen’s Pa

Unionized staff members at Peel CAS have been limited to more conservative increases. Under their collective agreement, members of CUPE 4914 received 1.5 percent pay increases in 2019 and 2020. They will receive a two percent annual increase for 2021 and 2022.

The union declined to comment on salaries of Peel CAS’ senior leadership.

Peel CAS is currently undergoing a review ordered by the Province after disturbing allegations of a culture of anti-Black racism and discrimination were documented in a union report. With limited trust between staff and Peel CAS, alongside concerns its diversity moves are just performative lip service, Queen’s Park stepped in and ordered a full review.

In April, two groups were announced to probe the allegations of systemic discrimination. They were also tasked with considering the financial health and legislative compliance of the organization as a whole. The Centre for Conflict Resolution International (CCRI) will complete a workplace assessment of Peel CAS, while Osborne Group will lead a comprehensive review.

The process could bring some answers on the financial front after red flags were raised. An internal communication obtained by The Pointer and confirmed by the Province shows CCRI was the choice of Peel’s CEO to lead equity work before Queen’s Park stepped in. The detail raises questions over the independence of any audit.

As well as investigating staff concerns around diversity and equity, one element of the probe will look at Peel CAS’ finances and how they have been handled.

Legislation passed in 2019 was designed to control public sector wages, including spending at CAS organizations. In November 2019, Bill 124: Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act, became law. The purpose of the legislation was to rein in public sector salaries so that increases “reflect the fiscal situation of the Province”. Specifically, it established a three-year period during which salary increases were to be limited to one percent per year, significantly below the rate of inflation.

Application of the legislation on the ground is complicated.

For all employees of children’s aid societies, including senior leadership, Bill 124 did not freeze wages, reduce them or introduce job cuts. It also did not end salary increases for those who receive a promotion, performance incentives or those who improve their qualifications. Instead, it means all employees of children’s aid societies should undergo a three year wage moderation period, depending on whether they are unionized or not.

“Compensation provided at Peel CAS for all positions is comparable to other local CASs and not-for-profit organizations,” Vieira, communications director for Peel CAS, said in a short statement. “We are currently in the middle of a Ministry-led review, which includes a financial audit. We remain committed to cooperating in the process as it continues to unfold. It would not be appropriate to comment further while the review is underway.”

Vieira did not respond to questions about the extent of staff compensation increases or offer an explanation to taxpayers concerned by the ballooning costs. He did not comment on whether Peel CAS is in compliance with Bill 124.

Provincial salary data for CEOs at various similar organizations shows one local leader earning a salary similar to the compensation for Bains. Paul Rosebush, Toronto CAS’ CEO, was paid $267,081 in 2020, compared to Bains’ $264,292. Including taxable benefits, which can be for perks like a car allowance, Rosebush earned $271,566 compared to $272,824 for Bains.

Despite the similar salaries, the organizations Rosebush and Bains run operate on a different scale. The population of Peel, according to the 2016 Census, sat at 1.4 million and Toronto was home to 2.7 million residents. In the 2019-2020 reporting period, Peel CAS received 13,177 referrals (not all referrals result in the opening of a case) while Toronto CAS actively opened 14,899 cases.

Despite earning similar salaries, Rav Bains is responsible for a smaller organization than Paul Rosebush, head of the CAS in Toronto.

No other CAS leader in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area appears to come close to Bains’ earnings: in 2020, Bryan Shone (Hamilton) made $166,552.48; Steven Woodman (Durham) was paid $210,995.35; Nancy French (former York CEO, listed as “on leave” as late as November 7) received $189,810.75; and Janice Robinson (Halton) was paid $171,199.60.

The other CAS leaders did not receive taxable benefits that exceeded $1,000, with the exception of Robinson who received $27,313.96.

“In Ontario, children’s aid societies are independent organizations, responsible for recruitment and compensation of their executives and staff,” Hannah Anderson, director of communications for Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, told The Pointer in an email, responding to questions about Peel CAS’ sunshine list entries. “The ministry does not negotiate compensation rates for broader public sector service providers and cannot comment on matters related to human resources, including compensation.”

Results from the Province’s investigation of Peel CAS, including a full financial audit, are expected in July.

Email: isaac.callan@thepointer.com

Twitter: @isaaccallan

Tel: 647 561-4879

COVID-19 is impacting all Canadians. At a time when vital public information is needed by everyone, The Pointer has taken down our paywall on all stories relating to the pandemic and those of public interest to ensure every resident of Brampton and Mississauga has access to the facts. For those who are able, we encourage you to consider a subscription. This will help us report on important public interest issues the community needs to know about now more than ever. You can register for a 30-day free trial HERE. Thereafter, The Pointer will charge $10 a month and you can cancel any time right on the website. Thank you.

Isaac Callan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer

Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

    The Oiler's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs raised familiar questions in Edmonton as the lack of depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was laid bare once again.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Alek Manoah discusses confidence level facing Yankees

    Prized Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah discusses his reaction to his MLB promotion and his approach against a dangerous Yankees lineup.

  • Masai Ujiri's list of demands and rebuilding a champion

    William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics. Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation." “Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. "We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.” Asahi has a morning circulation reported at 5.16 million, and 1.55 million for its evening edition. It is second in circulation behind Yomiuri Shimbun, and subsequently is the second largest circulating newspaper in the world behind Yomiuri. Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese people now vaccinated. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Wednesday he was aware of the editorial, but offered little response. Asahi is one of about 70 local Olympic sponsors that have chipped in almost $3.5 billion to the organizing committee budget. It is also one of a half dozen newspapers that are sponsors. “Of course, different press organizations have different views. And that’s very natural," Muto said, adding local partners, or sponsors, continued to offer “support.” Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away. “Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying. The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan. "Right now, more than 80% of the nation’s people want the Olympics postponed or canceled,” said Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. who also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team. “Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son added. Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it “self-righteous” and also lambasted IOC vice president John Coates. Last week, Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force. “Absolutely, yes,” he replied. The newspaper said there was a “huge gap” between Coates' words and the sentiments “of the people.” “Despite its overgrown size and excessive commercialism and many other problems, the Olympics have been supported because of empathy for its ideals. ... But what is the reality now?” Asahi asked. On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the United States to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and government audits suggest it might be much larger. The IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income. Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online petition asking the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks. Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration. Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues. ___ Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Wade And Kantaro Komiya, The Associated Press

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.