Peek's Offers Free Install on Karastan Carpet During National Karastan Month

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Peek's Floor Co. is now offering free installation service on all Karastan carpeting purchases through November 2, 2020 as part of their National Karastan Month event. The free installation on Karastan carpeting applies to the entire line including Refined Legacy, Elegant Details, Featured Legacy, Delicate Path, Cambridge Manor, Bradenburg, Ashland, Artistic Affinity and Artistic Texture. Karastan carpeting at Peek's is available in desirable fiber options including highly durable nylon, easy-to-clean SmartStrand® and rich, natural wool.

National Karastan Month at Peek's Floor Co. also features the lowest prices of the season on Karastan LuxeCraft luxury vinyl plank and BelleLuxe hardwood. The five Peek's store locations participating in this promotion include stores in Highland Park, Frisco, Richardson, Grapevine and Flower Mound.

"National Karastan Month at Peek's is the opportunity of the year for homeowners to experience the luxury of Karastan. National Karastan Month begins on September 24, 2020 and ends on November 02, 2020. During this special promotion Peek's is offering free installation service on Krastan carpeting purchases and the lowest prices of the season on Karastan BelleLuxe and LuxeCraft," says Mark Butler of Peek's Floor Co.

Karastan is a luxury brand known for its inspiring designer carpeting and rugs. For over 90 years Karastan has been known for its quality, beauty and durability. Karastan continues to set the standard for luxury as America's brand of choice for high-end carpeting and rugs. They offer a variety of fiber options including highly durable nylon, easy-to-clean SmartStrand® and rich, natural wool. The Karastan line includes luxurious loop, pattern and textured carpeting with stunning beauty and styling.

Peek's Floor Co. has five convenient locations in the DFW Metroplex. The Peek's Floor Co. Frisco, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 2595 Preston Rd #200, Frisco, TX 75034 and their phone number is (972) 712-2341. The Peek's Floor Co. Highland Park, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 4354 Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75225 and their phone number is (214) 528-4808. The Peek's Floor Co. Richardson, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 1002 N Central Expy #601, Richardson, TX 75080 and their phone number is(972) 479-9100. The Peek's Floor Co. Flower Mound, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 5701 Long Prairie Rd #200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 and their phone number is (972) 539-1933. The Peek's Floor Co. Grapevine, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 1900 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051 and their phone number is (817) 754-1801. The National Karastan Month promotion is available at all five store locations. For more information and full details of the National Karastan Month promotion at Peek's Floor Co. visit the National Karastan Month page on the Peek's Floor Co. website or call any Peek's Floor Co. store location.

