Peek inside this renovated Cotswold cottage for sale

A quintessential Cotswold home known as Bankside has just come on the market for £895,000. The renovated cottage for sale in Snowshill, Gloucestershire overlooks the village church and offers some of the finest countryside views.

Snowshill is situated on the top of the Cotswold escarpment, just 1.5 miles south of Broadway. In this small village, period houses and cottages congregate around the church and village pub, The Snowshill Arms.



Beautifully presented, Bankside is approached over a paved drive with a parking area, along with a terrace to the front and a well-planted border. The detached property offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms and two parking spaces.

The mature, picturesque gardens are a delight. The south-facing rear garden provides the perfect outdoor entertaining space. Alongside the generous terrace off the dining room, you'll also find a large lawned area, garden store, and summerhouse.



Inside the interiors have been modernised to provide light and spacious accommodation. It's cosy and welcoming, with a charming sitting room with an inglenook fireplace, a spacious shaker-style kitchen, a family room perfect for watching TV, and a dining room that overlooks the wonderful countryside.

Three cosy bedrooms can be found on the first floor with a well-fitted family bathroom. The second bathroom on the ground floor has underfloor heating and a chic copper bath.

Bankside is on the market for £895,000 via Knight Frank. Take a tour below...

