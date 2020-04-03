Take a peek inside this picture-perfect cottage in a tiny Wiltshire village

Photo credit: Onthemarket.com

From Country Living

A picture-perfect thatched cottage is currently on sale in a tiny village in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Known as Cottage on the Green, it's a delightful home jam-packed with character and quirky features. Inside, you'll find a traditional drawing room, three bedrooms, a light-filled kitchen/breakfast room, an inglenook fireplace, a spacious dining room, a conservatory and postcard-pretty flowers in the garden.

It feels private, secluded and peaceful here. Visitors enter the property through an arched timber gate and head along a path leading to the front door. While there's no hallway, the porch provides a practical space to hang coats and store shoes before stepping into the drawing room.

As for the interiors? They feel rustic and traditional, thanks to wooden beams stretched across the low ceiling, wood-burning fireplaces and ornate touches. It's a perfect place to while away an evening in front of a roaring fire with a good book. While the home is in good condition, it may be in need of some redecorating.





The wrap-around gardens are certainly worth making a fuss about. Perfectly pruned, they lie to the front, sides and rear of the house, so there's plenty of space for children to enjoy playing outside. From shrubs packed with vivid colour, to flower boarders and a raised terrace, the gardens are packed with interesting features for gardeners.

Situated in the quiet village of Cranborne Chase (close to the popular cathedral city of Salisbury), new homeowners can expect the best of both worlds. The cottage might be in the deep folds of the countryside, but it's just moments from convenient shops, restaurants, schools, local churches and parks, too.

Cottage on the Green is for sale with a guide price of £499,000 with Jackson-Stops, Shaftesbury via OnTheMarket.

Take a peek inside...

Story continues

Photo credit: Onthemarket.com

Photo credit: Onthemarket.com

Photo credit: Onthemarket.com

Photo credit: Onthemarket.com

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like