Take a peek inside a new NoDa neighborhood grocer, and a bar

Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood will have a new grocery option Thursday selling local and regional foods.

The Exchange at 36th will be a neighborhood market with some different offerings than a typical grocery would carry, plus it will have a sit-down bar selling beer and wine, said owner Kevin Samuel.

“It will be a lot more personal experience,” he said. Samuel plans to hire up to 10 people for full and part-time roles.

Samuel said he had been looking for a space for three years and found a need to fill in NoDa so people don’t have to travel as far for essential goods. And, its about a one-minute walk from the light rail stop.

The Exchange at 36th includes a lounge area in the new market concept opening Thursday in NoDa.

Inside The Exchange

The Exchange will open in 1,400 square feet, part of the former Behailu Academy building at 451 E. 36th St. The space is designed with a mix of wood and metal accents, greenery, industrial and vintage elements.

Samuel said the bar will be the focal point taking up to a third of the shop with a lounge area, tables and bar seating for eight. Beers will be mostly local and domestic.

The Exchange at 36th new market concept in NoDa is teaming up with Pure Intentions Coffee and will sell the local brand, along with others.

Products you’ll find

The Exchange will sell a combination of grocery pantry supplies and essential home goods, plus specialty local goods and sandwiches.

The Exchange is teaming up with Pure Intentions Coffee for a beverage bar, and also will sell familiar favorites like Enderly Coffee and Back Powder Coffee. Local craft brews also will be sold at the bar, Samuel said.

Wentworth & Fenn breads, desserts and pastries will be for sale, and the bread will be used for sandwiches. Some of the produce is from a farm in Albemarle.

The Exchange at 36th new market concept will sell local and regional vendors to keep a distinctly Carolina flair.

Other Charlotte and North Carolina products on the shelves are Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen Mustard and Jam, Cloister Honey, Green Brothers juices, Homeland Creamery, Lenny Boy Kombucha, Motown Spices, Queen Charlotte Pimento Cheese and Uncle Hamp’s Bacon.

COVID dashed his plans

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Samuel, 33, has a degree in culinary arts and food service management from Johnson & Wales in Charlotte and a master’s in business administration from Johnson & Wales in Providence, R.I.

Story continues

With his culinary background, Samuel intended to open a restaurant first before adding the grocery store and bar. Samuel is chef at Bistro La Bon in Charlotte since 2017 and formerly of the Pump House in Rock Hill.

Outside The Exchange at 36th on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The Exchange at 36th. a new market concept in NoDa, is working with an array of local and regional vendors to ensure the venue has a distinctly Carolina flair.

But, he said, COVID-19 changed those plans. He felt he needed to operate a more essential business.

“We saw how that went so we decided to flip the script,” he said referring to restaurant dining rooms being closed in March because of the coronavirus.

Now, he’s waiting on restrictions to lift before adding a restaurant to fill-out the rest of the 5,200-square-foot building.

Samuel said he’s still mulling ideas for what type of restaurant it will be. For now, he’s focused on the grocery and bar concept.

“We’ll try to stock all the goods you need in your house,” Samuel said. “So before you shop or after you shop, you can sit down and chill out, grab a snack and beer before you go home.”