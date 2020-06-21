Take a Peek Inside a Meticulously Planned Kitchen

Samuel Cochran
Architectural Digest

As the minds behind some of New York’s most beloved restaurants, Rita Sodi and Jody Williams regularly refine recipes to their essence. The cacio e pepe at I Sodi, tarte Tatin at Buvette, and insalata verde at Via Carota are all paradigms of texture and flavor. And the duo is no less discerning when it comes to design, setting the mood with an understated mix of vintage finds and bespoke wonders.

<div class="caption"> Open shelves above the copper sink (all by <a href="https://www.plainenglishdesign.co.uk/plain-english-kitchens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plain English" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Plain English</a>) display keepsakes like a porcelain rabbit from Sodi's grandmother and small landscape paintings; the brass tap is by <a href="https://www.perrinandrowe.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Perrin & Rowe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Perrin & Rowe</a>. </div> <cite class="credit">Antony Crolla</cite>
Open shelves above the copper sink (all by Plain English) display keepsakes like a porcelain rabbit from Sodi's grandmother and small landscape paintings; the brass tap is by Perrin & Rowe.
Antony Crolla

So naturally, when it came to renovating their own kitchen, they sought out top quality, enlisting British cabinetmaker Plain English. “Our home is part of whatever project we are in,” says Williams, noting that their new kitchen reveals the same spare inclinations as their eagerly awaited, Shaker-inspired restaurant on Commerce Street. “Nothing is just aesthetic,” Sodi adds of the style. “It’s about functionality.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<div class="caption"> Simple, stylish brooms and bags hang on shaker-style <a href="https://www.plainenglishdesign.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plain English" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Plain English</a> pegs painted in the company's boiled Dishcloth White. </div> <cite class="credit">Antony Crolla</cite>
Simple, stylish brooms and bags hang on shaker-style Plain English pegs painted in the company's boiled Dishcloth White.
Antony Crolla
<div class="caption"> The couple's entry also features a <a href="https://www.plainenglishdesign.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Plain English" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Plain English</a> bench seat, pegs, and shelves painted in Rusty Nail orange. </div> <cite class="credit">Antony Crolla</cite>
The couple's entry also features a Plain English bench seat, pegs, and shelves painted in Rusty Nail orange.
Antony Crolla

Plain English delivered exactly that in the form of meticulously planned drawers— deep enough for fave appliances—and simply detailed cupboards, some glass-front above an open bar to mimic a hutch. While Sodi insists “no color is the rule,” here the couple accented white cabinets with Plain English’s Rusty Nail paint, echoing brick façades across the street. That indoor/outdoor connection, much like the kitchen, has been a source of great comfort as the couple has sheltered in place, dining on Sodi’s famous peas and sipping aperitivos from their menu at Bar Pisellino. To refute the adage, the shoemaker needn’t go barefoot.

<div class="caption"> The drawers were carefully measured to accommodate the couple's favorite appliances; the window seat lifts up to reveal extra storage. </div> <cite class="credit">Antony Crolla</cite>
The drawers were carefully measured to accommodate the couple's favorite appliances; the window seat lifts up to reveal extra storage.
Antony Crolla
<div class="caption"> <a href="https://www.mieleusa.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miele" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miele</a> induction cooktop, microwave and oven by <a href="https://www.subzero-wolf.com/products" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wolf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wolf</a>, <a href="https://www.subzero-wolf.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sub-Zero" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sub-Zero</a> fridges. </div> <cite class="credit">Antony Crolla</cite>
Miele induction cooktop, microwave and oven by Wolf, Sub-Zero fridges.
Antony Crolla

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

What to Read Next