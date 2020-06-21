Take a Peek Inside a Meticulously Planned Kitchen

As the minds behind some of New York’s most beloved restaurants, Rita Sodi and Jody Williams regularly refine recipes to their essence. The cacio e pepe at I Sodi, tarte Tatin at Buvette, and insalata verde at Via Carota are all paradigms of texture and flavor. And the duo is no less discerning when it comes to design, setting the mood with an understated mix of vintage finds and bespoke wonders.

Antony Crolla

So naturally, when it came to renovating their own kitchen, they sought out top quality, enlisting British cabinetmaker Plain English. “Our home is part of whatever project we are in,” says Williams, noting that their new kitchen reveals the same spare inclinations as their eagerly awaited, Shaker-inspired restaurant on Commerce Street. “Nothing is just aesthetic,” Sodi adds of the style. “It’s about functionality.”

Antony Crolla

Antony Crolla

Plain English delivered exactly that in the form of meticulously planned drawers— deep enough for fave appliances—and simply detailed cupboards, some glass-front above an open bar to mimic a hutch. While Sodi insists “no color is the rule,” here the couple accented white cabinets with Plain English’s Rusty Nail paint, echoing brick façades across the street. That indoor/outdoor connection, much like the kitchen, has been a source of great comfort as the couple has sheltered in place, dining on Sodi’s famous peas and sipping aperitivos from their menu at Bar Pisellino. To refute the adage, the shoemaker needn’t go barefoot.

Antony Crolla

Antony Crolla

