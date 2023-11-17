Peek inside the London home of the original Spectator and Tatler editor

Wetherell / Lawrie Cornish

An impeccably presented Carolean townhouse on St James' Place is on the market for the first time in 26 years.

It has a rich history of occupancy – the influential Londoner, Joseph Addison, is believed to have lived and worked here in the early 1700s.

Widely known for being a writer, poet and politician, in 1709 Joseph began contributing to the brand new and original Tatler publication that discussed the gossip of elite society. In 1711, he went on to co-launch The Spectator, the well-known political news publication. He was also renowned for helping to start an influential private gentlemen's club called the Kitcat club.

Joseph is believed to have bought the townhouse in 1710, eventually using the ground floor reception room and study to write for The Tatler and The Spectator, and manage the members' club. The separate drawing room and second study upstairs is where it's thought he handled his political affairs.

Built in 1685, the Grade II listed townhouse has been singled out by Historic England for its incredible preservation, and rare historical features. Original characteristics include shuttered sash windows, high ceilings, an original Georgian staircase, built-in display cabinetry, marble fireplaces, window seats, wooden panelling, plasterwork and vaulted ceilings. The original 'closet' or service wing preserved in the lower ground floor of the property are few and far between today.

With 3,176 sq ft of living space, the home is spread across six floors. The first three floors consist of impressive communal areas, including a beautiful reception room on the ground floor and a drawing room on the first. The lower ground floor is where the recently updated spacious kitchen and dining room can be found.

The entire second floor houses a remarkable main bedroom suite with the luxury of its own dressing room and ensuite. On the top two remaining floors are three other bedrooms, with bathrooms on both floors.

The front of the property is a rare working gas lamp – another unique historical feature. This is likely to have been installed in 1716 in response to a new parliamentary law requiring residential homes that housed businesses to burn an external gas lantern from 6 to 11pm, or risk a penalty fee of one shilling.

This historical house is now on the market now for £6,250,000 with Wetherell estate agent.

Tour the rest of the property below...

