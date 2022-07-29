Peek inside charming cottage for sale in Cornwall

Photo credit: John Bray Estates

A traditional stone cottage, located in Withiel, Cornwall, has just entered the property market for £750,000.

Comprising four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this detached home sits on nearly half an acre of mature grounds, which include a private orchard.

Original features such as exposed wooden beams and timber sash windows maintain the traditional character of the family home.

On the ground floor, you’ll find a large living room with a log burner to keep you toasty in the colder months. You’ll also find a kitchen, complete with an AGA, and dining space. A family bathroom and utility room are also located on this level.

Upstairs, a sizeable landing with plenty of storage (and potential to become your very own home library), leads to the master bedroom which has beautiful views out into the surrounding countryside. Two further double bedrooms, a single bedroom/home office and a family bathroom make up the rest of the first floor.

Outside, you’ll find lush gardens to the front and the rear of the property, a summer house, the aforementioned orchard, a single garage and off road parking.

Brooklands is located in the idyllic hamlet of Withiel in Cornwall and would be a great base for those who enjoy an active lifestyle. There are a range of walking, horse riding and mountain bike trails on its doorstep, in Hustyns Wood, as well as The Camel Trail for keen walkers and cyclists. Amenities such as sporting facilities, independent shops and schools are a short drive away in the market town of Wadebridge.

Some of the best sandy beaches in North Cornwall, such as Daymer Bay, Polzeath and Porthilly, as well as the water sports resort of Rock, are also located within a few miles of the property. Golfing enthusiasts will no doubt be pleased to find several courses, such as St. Enodoc and Trevose, within driving distance also.

Tempted to escape to the peace and quiet of the countryside? The property is currently on the market for £750,000 via John Bray Estates .

