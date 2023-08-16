Take a peek inside this Art Deco home for sale in north-west London

Krystian Dziekanski

A modern home with charming Art Deco details is up for sale on Upper Park Road, a five-minute walk from Belsize Park Underground Station in north-west London.

To the front, a well-kept garden sets the property off the street, providing a sense of privacy. Low-lying hedges line the slate pathway up to the front door, while stylish grey chippings provide a low-maintenance lawn alternative.

As you enter through the front door – framed with intricate brickwork – an entrance hall leads into the airy open-plan living and dining space. The kitchen, with fully integrated units and parquet flooring, sits just to the side.

From the dining area, you can step straight out into the neat and tidy back garden – an appealing spot to sit on summer evenings. To the side, a shed offers a helpful storage solution for tools and bikes.

Spread over three floors, the property boasts three spacious bedrooms – one of which has its own walk-in wardrobe (previously another bedroom) and two family bathrooms.

Upper Park Road, a quiet residential street, sits just 0.5 miles from Hampstead Heath, with its swimming ponds, woodland and meadows. The house is also within walking distance of South End Green with its bakeries, pubs and bookshop. Haverstock Hill and England’s Lane are also just a short stroll away.

The property is on the market for a guide price of £1,499,000 with Knight Frank.

