Peek Into the Homes of Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars

Vanderpump. The name itself sounds like a transatlantic money-minting machine. The “Vander” is vaguely Dutch or Germanic and has an aristocratic jingle to it, while the “Pump” is pure Hollywood glitz, glam and sex. And, if we are playing by her rules, who can argue? Lisa Vanderpump has followed a familiar path in minting her stateside fortune by engaging Americans’ deference to all things upper crust and British, spiced up with a healthy heaping of toned bodies and tawdry drama.

The former actress and her husband Ken Todd, he of the evergreen mullet meets bouffant hairdo sported by scads of veteran Brit rockers — Wyman, Jagger and Rod Stewart, just to name a few — owned more than two dozen bar and restaurants in their native London, all of them sporting Vanderpump-designed interior decor. Upon their daughter Pandora’s acceptance to Pepperdine University in 2005, they sold off their culinary assets in Blighty and bolted for Beverly Hills.

The last 15 years have seen the couple spreading their British pixie dust all around the flip side of the pond, and they’ve since opened five stateside restaurants — SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP, TomTom, and Las Vegas’ Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. A few of the L.A. restaurants are located within a few minutes’ walking distance from each other in the trendiest parts of West Hollywood. And for the last seven years, one of the jewels in their eating and drinking crown — SUR — has been the focus of the wildly popular Bravo reality TV show “Vanderpump Rules,” a spin-off of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in which Vanderpump also starred but recently quit.

Staffers of SUR, who were all struggling actors and singers before being launched into high-drama reality TV stardom, have in several cases married or entered into longterm relationships with one another. And over the last year or so, they’ve begun to reap the real estate benefits of their newfound fame and fortune. Couples Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney all snapped up nearly identical homes within a mile or two of each other in L.A.’s up-and-coming Valley Village area, while other cast members have put down roots in North Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills and Palm Springs.

