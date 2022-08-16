Take peek: Energizing crystals used in design of $25M L.A. home with ocean, city view

Museum-quality crystals sourced from around the world were placed throughout a newly built Los Angeles home that just hit the market with a price tag of $25 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

The crystals are used to energetically enhance the residence, according to a representative of the listing agency.

“With the home located at 1871 N. Stanley Ave., we were given free rein to create a one-of-a-kind energy with an unlimited budget for museum quality crystals sourced from around the planet and placed with extraordinary care to enhance every aspect of life in and around this magnificent residence,” according to notes, provided by The Agency, from the crystallographer who worked with the home’s designer.

“Crystal spheres can be found throughout the Stanley residence weighing up to 82 pounds, and are extraordinarily rare and powerful. We are not aware of any personal residence with the level of positive powerful energy that exists that can compare to that of the Stanley residence.”

If the crystals don’t energize the resident of the home, perhaps the views from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean will.

The three-level mansion spans 10,365 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The residence carries custom finishes throughout and features ceilings soaring twice the normal height.

The lower level contains a custom home theater, full bar, gym, wine cellar and a second living room.

The backyard “is front row to the city and canyons,” according to the official property listing. In addition to the views, the grounds have a pool and spa, built-in grilling area, a lawn and rooftop deck.

“Tranquility meets luxury,” the official property listing states. “This stunning private and gated brand new construction nestled in the hills above Sunset, offers incredible panoramic city and canyon views with ultimate privacy ... and dreamy views throughout every room sets the gold standard for Southern California living.”

Story continues

Camellia Yeroomian of The Agency and Monty Abramov of The Beverly Hills Estates are the listing agents.

There are three types of crystals used in the design, according to crystallographer’s notes, which describe them as:

▪ “Mahogany obsidian activates the lower three chakras and stimulates growth, sexuality, strength, creativity, passion, and protection.”

▪ “Labradorite: Lore of the Inuit peoples claim the crystal fell from the frozen fire of the Aurora Borealis, a stone that transforms to the extraordinary, shimmering in a mystical light that separates the waking world from unseen realms. It is, in every sense, a Stone of Magic, a crystal of shamans, diviners, healers, and all who travel and embrace the universe seeking knowledge and guidance. “

▪ “Sodalite is a stone of insight and mental enhancement. These vibrations are the key to unlocking deepened intuition. Sodalite enhances your mental capabilities and allows the natural contradictions of your mind to slowly weaken.”





The home, which sits on a .69-acre lot, went straight to market after being completed in 2021, according to The Agency. The home’s asking price of $24.995 million is down from November 2021, when it originally listed for $28.8 million.