Pee Wee football handshake line escalates into brawl amongst angry men

Grown men in Virginia settled their differences over a youth football game by swinging haymakers at each other. (AP)

Pee Wee football has been under scrutiny for safety concerns.

This is not what critics of the sport are worried about.

Handshake line goes wrong

Grown men joined the kids at a midfield handshake line Saturday after a youth football game in Virginia. One man had words for another mid-handshake that his adversary did not take kindly to.

Shoving ensued, while a few of their cohorts sought to intervene. Those attempts at calming the situation failed.

Grown men fighting at a Pee Wee football game today. This happened in Wise Virginia at Central High School. Please make this go Viral. pic.twitter.com/cJO9LTN1Nw — It’s Great to be a Tennessee Vol..🍊🍊 (@salyers73) September 29, 2018





Just when it looked like the impending storm had passed, our villain in the black shirt was throwing haymakers. A pile of angry men ended up on the ground before a mother, we assume, rushed in to break up the fisticuffs and scold the men setting very poor examples for the kids playing football.

Witness: ‘Pitiful’ display in front off kids

“It was pitiful to see the kids crying and scared (and) these are their coaches and mentors and guys they look up to,” a parent told WCYB. “I hope it all gets resolved and doesn’t happen again.”

Charges were not filed and nobody was arrested in the aftermath of the melee, WCYB reports.

It appears that these gentlemen’s punishment will be having their embarrassment documented on social media for all time.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fitz’s jersey put in Hall of Fame at most ironic time

• Fan hit at Ryder Cup said to have lost sight in right eye

• Kanye’s new sneakers may be banned by NBA

• MLB postseason predictions: Experts pick wild-card winners

