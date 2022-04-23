'Need to pee' pill for overactive bladder could be sold over the counter

·1 min read

A drug to help treat an overactive bladder could soon be sold over the counter in UK pharmacies, thanks to a new call for evidence.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is urging millions of women who suffer from the condition to share their views about making the pill Aquiette available without a prescription.

It is estimated that one in six women in the UK have symptoms related to an overactive bladder, such as the sudden, uncontrollable urge to urinate which can lead to accidental leaks.

Aquiette pills are effective on patients with milder symptoms that cannot be controlled by bladder training alone.

Dr Laura Squire, chief healthcare quality and access officer at MHRA, said: "For many women, an overactive bladder can make day-to-day living extremely challenging

"It can impact on relationships, on work, on social life, and it can lead to anxiety and depression.

"Fortunately there are treatments around, and from today you will have a chance to have your say on whether one of those treatments, Aquieete, can be available for the first time without a prescription."

Maria Caulfield, minister for women's health, added that the reclassification of Aquiette could break down barriers faced by women who do not feel comfortable discussing these issues with their GP.

