Pedrosa: Replacing Zarco at KTM is “not my plan”

The two-time 250cc champion, a winner of 31 premier-class races, put an end to his top-line career last year after 13 seasons with the factory Honda team before taking up the chance to join KTM as a test rider for 2019.

Zarco’s shock decision to end his KTM tenure after just one season has provided an unexpected opportunity for to return to racing a year on from hanging up his helmet.

But speaking to Servus TV on Monday, the Spaniard reiterated his contentment with only testing and not having to deal with the pressure of race weekends.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“In this situation it is first of all just sad for Johann,” said Pedrosa. “He has come this far, but if you are now at this point and so desperate, there is probably nothing left but to get out.

“I have great respect for him, he is a great rider. But at the moment I don't know how to react. I still have the order to test for KTM. And that will also be my position in the future, I think.

“I’m so much more relaxed now than before, I don't have all this pressure. I can now concentrate on the tests and don't have to look so much at the races anymore. So that's not my plan now.”

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory

Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Factory Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images