Pedro scores stunning goal to earn 1st win for Roma

MILAN — New signing Pedro scored a stunning goal as Roma won 1-0 at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday for its first victory of the fledgling season.

Roma was stripped of a point following its opening-round draw at Hellas Verona for using an ineligible player, then drew at home with Juventus.

Pedro scored the only goal of the match shortly after halftime with a fantastic 25-yard strike which went in off the right upright.

The 33-year-Pedro joined Roma from Chelsea in August.

Udinese has lost all three of its matches this season and is yet to score a goal.

CLINICAL SASSUOLO

Sassuolo made the most of their chances to beat newly promoted Crotone 4-1.

Simy converted a penalty four minutes after the break for Crotone to cancel out Domenico Berardi’s first-half opener.

But Francesco Caputo scored from the penalty spot for Sassuolo nine minutes later and doubled his tally five minutes from time.

Manuel Locatelli capped a good night for Sassuolo in stoppage time.

The Genoa-Torino match was postponed due to a large outbreak of the coronavirus within Genoa’s squad, with more than 20 players and staff members testing positive.

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press