Pedro Piquet to test for Sauber Junior Team, considering F2 move

Pedro Piquet, son of treble Formula 1 world champion Nelson, will test with the Sauber Junior Team next week as he assesses a step up to the Formula 2 Championship.

Piquet contested the 2018 GP3 season with Trident and remained with the team as the series merged into the FIA Formula 3 Championship for this year.

He was fifth in the FIA F3 standings in 2019 in a season dominated by Prema, with Piquet ending the year as the second-highest non-Prema finisher behind Juri Vips.

Piquet took a race win at Spa and two further podium finishes after taking two wins and two podiums in GP3 last year.

He knows the majority of the Sauber Junior Team, run by Charouz, as the outfit employs several staff who worked for Van Amersfoort Racing in European Formula 3, and Piquet drove for the team in 2016 and '17.

"I know a lot of the guys, around 80% of the guys I know from VAR, It doesn't really feel like a new team for me," Piquet told Autosport.

"I'm doing the three days [of the test], and I hope to have something official soon.

"I think that two years were a lot of good practice in GP3, it's the same principle, not a lot of laps and you need to be fast at the beginning. It feels OK.

"The [F2] car, in the end, is not much faster. Just four or five seconds quicker, it's not a big issue.

"The budget [to do F2 next year] is OK, it's just sorting the details, seeing if I like it and if they are a good match."

The test will take place at Abu Dhabi on December 5-7.

Autosport understands that current Carlin F2 racer Louis Deletraz will test with the team alongside Piquet.

Deletraz drove for the team when it was called Charouz Racing System back in 2018.

