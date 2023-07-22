Pedro Pascal's short film Strange Way of Life gets UK release date

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke have a new short film heading to the UK for one night only.

Directed by Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar (Broken Embraces), Strange Way of Life originally premiered at Cannes Film Festival alongside the likes of Asteroid City and Killers of the Flower Moon.

On Friday, September 25, the 31-minute western will screen across cinemas, followed by an exclusive Q&A hosted by programmer Anna Bogutskaya.

Pathe Productions

Strange Way of Life's synopsis reads: "A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake (played by Hawke). 25 years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen.

"Silva (Pascal) visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship...

Pathe Productions

"The strange way of life referred in the title alludes to the famous fado by Amalia Rodrigues, whose lyrics suggest that there is no stranger existence than the one that is lived by turning your back on your own desires."

Elsewhere on the cinematic menu this September is The Creator – signalling the return of director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) – the fourth Expendables flick, and A Haunting in Venice.

Strange Way of Life is set to be released in UK cinemas on September 25 for one night only.

