Pedro Pascal Reveals 'Tedious' Method to Memorizing His Lines: 'It Isn't Even Sort of Artistic'

Pedro Pascal is breaking down his "psycho" method of memorizing lines for a scene.

The Last of Us star, 48, detailed his memorization tactics during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations interview with Billy Crudup, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin — all of whom are nominated for the outstanding performance by male actor in a drama series award at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"I bet I can find and show you the psychotic example, physical example, that I have now that I have to do to learn my lines," Pascal said on the Zoom call, before pulling out a piece of paper which featured more than 200 random letters scribbled down.

"This is this psycho, first letter of every word," Pascal said, before Culkin responded, "Gibberish."

After being asked further about his elaborate notes, Pascal began to explain how it all works, before joking, "I'm the Unabomber."

"You use the first letter of each word in these sort of towers, these columns I guess," he said. "And then it's this very, very tedious way of making yourself learn the line."

The process, Pascal added, allows him to "learn text really quickly" when he's in a "scramble."

"It isn't even sort of artistic, it really is this technical way that I've had to acquire because of that horrible experience of forgetting your lines," he concluded, before later adding that he also "tried an earpiece once."

"I couldn't make the adjustment," Pascal said. "In a scene, on camera, somebody was doing it and I was like, 'Let me try.' And I found it very distracting."

Memorizing lines is no easy task for some actors, as many have previously opened up about the craft of making sure they've got the script down.

In 2020, Benedict Cumberbatch spoke with PEOPLE about how he memorized his rapid-fire lines for Sherlock, explaining that there are "two things" that keep him on top of the script.

“I memorize them very painstakingly and slowly," he said. "And I try to exercise, and stay off the cigarettes, booze and caffeine when filming, so I’ve got this good, healthy oxygenated blood and can think fast.”

“There’s always a moment when I get behind and I’m having a messy day, and I’m just kind of going, ‘Sorry.' But by and large, you have to be really disciplined,” Cumberbatch said, adding that he has to "warm up, remember to use your diaphragm."

Similarly, Kristen Bell told Women’s Health in 2019 that for her, carbs are needed to memorize a script. Specifically, a mid-morning bagel does the trick.

“I have to eat carbs because I have to memorize 11 pages of dialogue, and I can’t do that eating spinach and chicken,” Bell joked.

