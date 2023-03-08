Pedro Pascal Has Perfect Response To Paparazzi Question About LGBTQ+ Themes In The Last Of Us

Pedro Pascal

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Last Of Us.

The Last Of Us actor Pedro Pascal had the perfect response after persistent questioning from a photographer about the show’s LGBTQ+ storylines.

Now’s post-apocalyptic drama series – based on the game of the same name –has previously been met with a wave of praise for its inclusive depictions of love and relationships.

This has included an episode focussed on the love story of survivors Bill and Frank, and another storyline depicting a past romance involving Ellie.

Pedro, who plays Joel in the show, was out and about in West Hollywood earlier this week when he was approached by a photographer from TMZ, who questioned him about the plots.

In footage doing the rounds on social media, the pap can be heard asking Pedro: “Can I ask: What do you say to the people who don’t want to see the LGBT character love stories?”

The actor replies: “They do!”

“you should know why” pic.twitter.com/ORuo4SiWZl — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) March 6, 2023

The pap later asks again: “Why is it so important that LGBTQ+ characters are on TV shows?”

Pedro replies: “I think you’re asking the question because you know why it’s so important.”

“Can you tell me why?” the photographer persists.

“You should know why,” Pedro says.

The actor later posted a picture of a Pride progress flag to his Instagram, with the caption: “The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind. #LGBTQIA.”

There’s just one more instalment to go in the first season of The Last Of Us, following the dramatic events of episode eight, which also featured a cameo from a familiar face (or, at least, a familiar voice).

Fans needn’t be too bereft, though, as a second run was confirmed before the first was even finished airing.

The first seven episodes of The Last Of Us are now available to watch on Now, with new episodes every Monday.

