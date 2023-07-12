Pedro Pascal just got his first 3 Emmy nominations all at once

The year of Pedro Pascal continues.

The in-demand Mandalorian and Last of Us actor was recognized by the Emmys on Wednesday, and not just for one role. In fact, Pascal scored three different nominations for three different performances. In the blink of an eye, he has gone from an actor with no Emmy nominations to a three-time nominee.

Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us' and 'Saturday Night Live,' respectively

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

HBO; Kyle Dubiel/NBC via Getty Images Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us' and 'Saturday Night Live,' respectively

Two of Pascal's nominations are for onscreen performances. He earned a spot in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his role on The Last of Us (with costar Bella Ramsey receiving a corresponding nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series), which will pit him against three different Succession actors for the prize.

Drama isn't Pascal's only skill, however. He also earned a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to guest stint on the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live. He's the only SNL host nominated in that category this year, a change from -previous years where such contenders have dominated. Pascal's fellow nominees include Jon Bernthal (The Bear), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building), Oliver Platt (The Bear), and Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso). Lane won last year.

Pascal's third nomination is actually for his narration on CNN's Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World, a documentary series about the diverse landscapes and lifeforms of the titular South American location. He'll square off against Mahershala Ali (Chimp Empire), Angela Bassett (Good Night Oppy), Morgan Freeman (Our Universe), and Barack Obama (Working: What We Do All Day).

The 2023 Emmys air Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. See the full list of nominees.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films, TV, and music.

Related content: