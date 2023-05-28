Pedro Pascal got an eye infection from letting Game of Thrones fans recreate his death scene with him

Pedro Pascal's time in Westeros ended not only with his character's death, but with an eye infection.

The actor opened up about how his encounters with overzealous Game of Thrones fans led to said ailment because of their very specific selfie requests.

"I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died — speaking of touching — people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes," Pascal recalled in The Hollywood Reporter's new Drama Actor Roundtable, which also included Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris, Michael Imperioli, and Evan Peters. "And at first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I'd let them!"

Pascal added with a laugh, "And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection."

Culkin quipped, "Wow, that's a lot of trust."

Before his turns as Din Djarin on The Mandalorian and Joel on The Last of Us, Pascal played Oberyn Martell on season 4 of the hit HBO fantasy drama series. The character met his gruesome death after Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) gouged his eyes out (and cracked his skull) in episode 8, "The Mountain and the Viper."

Pascal revisited the big fight sequence during an appearance on Hot Ones earlier this year, telling host Sean Evans between bites of spicy wings that he fell asleep during filming. "It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. He's over me and he puts his thumbs into my eyes and they've got tubing through his body into his forearms to his thumbs just pumping this cool blood," he recalled, calling Björnsson "the gentlest guy ever."

Helen Sloan Pedro Pascal on 'Game of Thrones'

The fake blood was "so cooling" during that sweltering day that "I went into the deepest sleep I'd been in," Pascal said. "I realize now, because I'm not a very good sleeper, I need to be laid out with pieces of flesh — gelatinous, cool-to-the-touch face meat — and pooling blood, and maybe I'll finally get a good f---ing night's sleep."

Watch Pascal's full chat with Bridges and Co. above.

