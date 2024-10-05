Pedro Neto details one thing Chelsea’s players must do every day in training

Pedro Neto has explained the one thing the Chelsea squad must do in training as he looks to earn a place in the starting line-up in the Premier League.

Neto was Chelsea’s most expensive summer signing as the Blues paid £51.4m to Wolves for the Portugal international, who is starting to find his feet at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old scored his second goal for the club in Thursday’s 4-2 win against Gent in the Conference League and will be hoping his performance is enough to get him into the team for Sunday’s game against Nottingham Forest.

Neto opens up on Chelsea training

Neto made his debut on the opening day against Manchester City, but has only started two of Chelsea’s first six Premier League games and was substituted at half time against Bournemouth.

The winger has predominantly been used from the bench by Enzo Maresca in the Premier League with the Italian preferring Noni Madueke on the right hand side.

Neto has started three times in the cup competitions this season and has two goals for the Blues, one against Barrow and one against Gent.

Neto scored his second Chelsea goal against Gent. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The former Wolves man was impressive against the Belgian side and took his goal well and many fans feel he should start against Forest on Sunday given Madueke hasn’t been at his best over the past two games.

Speaking after the Gent game, Neto revealed that everyone wants to play, but if they don’t give everything in training they simply won’t be selected.

“In training we have to give everything otherwise we don’t play, and every player wants to play,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“When we have the opportunity, we have to do our job and enjoy it. I think the team enjoyed tonight, played well and we have to continue.”

Chelsea are on a good run of form and have won their last five games in a row in all competitions and will be looking to make that six against Forest before the international break.

After the break the Blues face a tricky run of fixtures against the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal.