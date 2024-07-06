Pedri could miss start of Barcelona’s 2024-25 season as timescale emerges for knee injury

Pedri’s tournament-ending injury cast a shadow over Spain’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany on Friday, which booked their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. The 21-year-old had to be withdrawn after eight minutes as a result of a strong challenge from Toni Kroos, his former rival in El Clasico.

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed post-match that Pedri had suffered a knee sprain, which will mean that he plays no further part in Germany. As it turns out, he could also miss Barcelona’s entire pre-season campaign, which MD reporting that the injury could take 4-6 weeks to fully heal.

The likelihood is that Barcelona will take no risks with Pedri, given his injury record over the last three years. If he does end up missing six weeks, he’d be a doubt for MD1 of the 2024-25 La Liga season, when the Catalans face Valencia at the Mestalla.

It’s anticipated that next season will be a big one for Pedri, and he’s expected to be a crucial player for new Barcelona head coach, Hansi Flick. It would not be a good start if he were to miss the trip to Los Che.