Pedestrians cause chaos at Italian cycling race

An Australian-based cycling team was caught up in one of two separate incidents involving pedestrians at a prestigious Italian cycling race.

One of the two incidents during the team time trial stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico ended in disaster, as an oblivious pedestrian strayed into the path of BORA – hansgrohe team.

Ignoring shouts of warning from a nearby police officer, the man wandered into the path of the team.

Polish rider Rafal Majka was unable to avoid him, crashing into him at high speed.

Teammate Oscar Gatto was caught up in the crash, which left the pedestrian in hospital.

Both BORA riders were able to complete the stage.

Another pedestrian incident caused problems for Australian Mitchelton-SCOTT team in the dying minutes of their team trial.

A woman walking her dog narrowly avoided the same fate, realising her mistake at the last second.

The near-miss was a near disaster for the Aussie riders, but they managed to overcome the brief setback to record the fastest team trial, handing Australian rider Michael Hepburn the leader’s blue jersey.