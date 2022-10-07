Pedestrians among 10 injured after NYPD vehicle involved in crash, hits sidewalk

Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Ten people, including two police officers, were injured Thursday afternoon when a civilian vehicle and a marked NYPD vehicle crashed, pushing the police vehicle onto a sidewalk filled with pedestrians, officials said.

Police were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash, police patrol chief Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference. Officers crossed a double line to go around a vehicle, but that vehicle turned left, striking the police SUV.

After the front ends of the vehicles "clipped" each other, Maddrey said, the NYPD vehicle went onto the sidewalk and struck six pedestrians who were standing there.

Two of the injured are in "critical condition," Maddrey said. Two children, ages 5 and 2, were injured, Maddrey said.

WATCH: NYPD officer on horseback chases man accused of robbery in Times Square

NYC: Off-duty New York City correction officer charged with murder in fatal July shooting

The two people in the civilian vehicle during the accident were injured, including a 2-year-old, he said.

Maddrey said some of the crash victims had serious injuries but all were likely to survive.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Hoe Avenue in the Bronx.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police say.

"Unfortunately this accident became an intervening cause, and the vehicle actually did get stolen," Maddrey said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pedestrians among injured after NYPD vehicle crashes, hits sidewalk

