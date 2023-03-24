Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Kansas City hit-and-run: Police

A pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

Around 3:20 p.m., Kansas City police were called to the intersection of Maplewoods Parkway and North Walrond Avenue in the Ridgefield neighborhood. Paramedics with the Kansas City Fire Department located a pedestrian there with critical injuries who was taken away by ambulance.

The driver had left and the direction of travel was not known, according to police. Information about the vehicle and its driver also was not immediately available from police.