Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by sedan outside stadium during Chiefs game

A pedestrian was seriously injured Sunday when he was struck by a sedan while crossing a road on the Truman Sports Complex property during the Kansas City Chiefs game, according to police.

Officers responded to the collision, which resulted in life-threatening injuries, shortly before 3:50 p.m. at Royal Way and Dubiner Circle, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Investigators concluded that the pedestrian, a 49-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, was struck by a Chrysler sedan that was heading westbound on Dubiner Circle, police said. The driver stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition, said Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman.

“Impairment on the part of the driver is under investigation,” Drake wrote in an email to reporters.

The collision occurred about 25 minutes after the start of the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was not the first collision this year in the area surrounding the Truman Sports Complex.

Last month, a 66-year-old fan named Steven Hickle, of Wichita, was killed when he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers as he left the stadium. He had been trying to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff with another person.

After Hickle’s death, a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group renewed its call to make the surrounding area safer.