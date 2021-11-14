Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in East Vancouver

Vancouver police investigate the scene where a motorist struck and killed a pedestrian believed to have been crossing Kingsway around 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. (CBC NEWS - image credit)

A 59-year-old man has been struck and killed by a motorist along Kingsway in East Vancouver.

Vancouver police say it happened around 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, near St. Catherines Street.

"Investigators believe the man was crossing Kingsway ... when he was struck by a car that was heading west," said the VPD in a statement.

The department says this marks the 18th pedestrian death this year.

CBC NEWS

According to police, the driver remained at the scene, and while they are still investigating the cause they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video is asked to contact the VPD's collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.