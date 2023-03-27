Pedestrian struck and killed by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

CBC
·1 min read
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC - image credit)
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC - image credit)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by two drivers in Mississauga late Sunday, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Creditview and Bristol roads around 11:15 p.m., police said in a series of tweets.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide any further information about the deceased or the circumstances of the incident.

Both drivers remained at the scene.

Police closed Creditview in both directions between Carolyn Road and Willow Way, and Bristol Road between Bathgate Road and Whitehorn Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Latest Stories

  • Tire Shoots Off Truck and Flips Car on Los Angeles Freeway

    A vehicle was sent flying several feet into the air after being hit by a tire from an adjacent vehicle on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, on Thursday, March 23.Video recorded by Anoop Khatra’s Tesla dash camera shows the loose tire shoot off a truck and go underneath the vehicle, propelling it in the air and flipping it upside down.In a statement to Storyful, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said there were no major injuries following the incident.Khatra said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and that they walked away without major injuries after the accident.Storyful has requested further comment from LAPD. Credit: Anoop Khatra via Storyful

  • A Rivian buyer got his dream car after a 3-year wait. Days later, the car was dead and he faced a $2,100 bill.

    Chase Merrill's honeymoon phase with his Rivian R1S didn't last long. Two days after it arrived, the electric SUV was bricked in the snow.

  • Did Canada and Ontario pay too much money for Volkswagen’s battery plant?

    Volkswagen recently announced its intention to build a plant in St. Thomas, Ont. for electric vehicle batteries. First, Volkswagen chose a Canadian location over jurisdictions across the United States and Mexico, affirming our residual competitiveness for automotive manufacturing. Second, until now, Volkswagen has not had a manufacturing presence in Canada.

  • World’s largest airliner returns to Glasgow for first time since 2019

    The double-decker, four-engine A380 can carry 517 passengers.

  • Toronto police say a male has died after a stabbing at Keele subway station

    TORONTO — Police say a male is dead after a stabbing at a subway station in Toronto. Toronto police say officers found a male with injuries at Keele subway station on Saturday evening. He was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police say the suspect fled the scene and the deceased has not been identified. They say Keele subway station remains closed as they investigate and are advising commuters to expect delays. Toronto police announced in mid-March that they were e

  • 4 reasons to buy Kia's super-quick $63,000 electric SUV and 3 ways it falls short

    The Kia EV6 GT's acceleration rivals some Ferraris and Lamborghinis, but its driving range is weak compared to the competition from Ford and Tesla.

  • This documentary wants to take you on a real-time train ride through northern Ontario

    When Via Rail Canada's Budd car eases to a stop in the northern Ontario wilderness, it's anyone's guess what will come out of the baggage car — a half-dozen canoes, a fishing lodge's bait supply for the week or even a badly needed new appliance for a bush camp. Those scenes and more take the focus in an upcoming documentary that features one of the most unique train services in Canada.Tripping Train 185 brings viewers on a trip between Sudbury and White River, Ont., taking inspiration from a uni

  • What happened to Freddie Flintoff? Everything we know about Top Gear accident

    Presenter is reportedly quitting the BBC series following the crash

  • UP becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews

    Union Pacific has become the second major freight railroad in the past week to back away from the industry's longstanding push to cut train crews down to one person as lawmakers and regulators increasingly focus on rail safety following last month's fiery derailment in Ohio. The Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train that forced the evacuation of roughly half the town of East Palestine near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border after officials released and burned toxic chemicals is what sparked the renewed interest in railroad safety. A bipartisan bill that's gaining support in Congress would require railroads to maintain two-person crews and make several other changes designed to reduce the chances of future derailments.

  • Column: Who's more dangerous behind the wheel — drivers 70 and older, or 30 and younger?

    The DMV is requiring people 70 and older to take an in-person test and eye exam. Some say it's discrimination, writes columnist Steve Lopez.

  • Arizona Crews Remove School Bus Stuck in Sinkhole Near Flagstaff

    Crews in Doney Park, a suburb of Flagstaff, Arizona, helped tow a district school bus to safety after it became stuck in a sinkhole on Friday, March 24.According to Coconino County, “river-like flows” caused a portion of the roadway to collapse in the Doney Park neighborhood on Friday morning.“A school bus drove over the area and broke through the roadway surface,” they said, adding that no students were on board the bus at the time and the driver was uninjured.The road remained closed to the public while crews evaluated the road damage, according to the post. Credit: KAFF News via Storyful

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Father-of-two killed and another man critically injured in motorbike crash following police pursuit

    Father-of-two Lee Stevenson, 27, died after the motorbike he was a passenger on crashed in Peterlee, County Durham, following a brief police pursuit.

  • Germany reaches deal with EU on future use of combustion engines

    FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and Germany have reached a deal on the future use of combustion engines, officials said on Saturday, an issue that has been closely followed by the auto industry. The agreement will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035 and was quickly condemned by a prominent environmental group. Germany had wanted assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond the deadline if they run on e-fuels - a request supported by parts of Germany's powerful car industry.

  • Russians reluctantly embrace Chinese cars after Western brands depart

    With Western sanctions removing European, Japanese and American cars from the country, Chinese brands have moved it.

  • Riverside County helicopter crash victims identified

    The victims in a helicopter crash near Nuevo on Friday have been identified as two Murrieta residents.

  • The luxury motor loved by the super-rich (and a few dictators)

    Sixty years ago, you could almost imagine the bone china being dropped in shock at Rolls-Royce’s Crewe HQ. Mercedes-Benz, manufacturer of quality but prosaic mainstream saloon cars, had just unveiled its 600 – or Grosser Mercedes – at the Frankfurt motor show and in one fell swoop redefined the entire ultra-luxury car class.

  • Freight Train Car Loaded With Wheat Derails in Illinois

    A freight train derailed in Franklin Park, Illinois, on Sunday, March 26, video shows.Footage posted on Twitter by Rudy Repa shows two compartments of the train had come either fully or partially off the tracks.The train derailed on the Milwaukee District West Line and belonged to Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), local media reported, citing an email conversation with CP staff.One of the derailed cars was reported to have been carrying wheat and the other was empty. There were no injuries reported, and the derailment and clearance caused a 15-minute delay to local services. Credit: Rudy Repa via Storyful

  • Union Pacific 2nd railroad to drop push for one-person crews

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific has become the second major freight railroad in the past week to back away from the industry's longstanding push to cut train crews down to one person as lawmakers and regulators increasingly focus on rail safety following last month's fiery derailment in Ohio. The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said in a statement Saturday that it had reached an agreement with the union that represents conductors to drop its proposal to take those workers out of the cabs of loco

  • Kensington neighbors rally for change following 6-year-old’s death in car crash

    The words "slow down" filled the air near Adams Avenue Saturday morning as neighbors gathered to remind drivers of the 25 mph speed limit.