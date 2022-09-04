Pedestrian struck by car in Columbia faces life-threatening injuries, police say

A Columbia pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being struck by a car.

The pedestrian was hit around 10 p.m. Saturday willing crossing Millwood Avenue near Washington Street, near the Waverly and Lyon Street communities. That’s two blocks from MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, formerly Providence Hospital.

Columbia police said in a tweet the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stayed on scene after the collision.

Millwood Avenue was closed for a time Saturday night between Gervais and Taylor streets while police investigated.