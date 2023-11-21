Pedestrian seriously injured in a hit and run crash, Lexington police say

A pedestrian was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after they were hit by a car, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The collision happened around 12:51 a.m. on North Broadway near Fourth Street. Lt. Meredith Taylor with Lexington police said the pedestrian was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision, according to Taylor. Police didn’t have a description of the vehicle to release, Taylor said.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate, Taylor said. The road has since reopened.