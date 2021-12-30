Pedestrian killed Wednesday night after hit-and-run in Kansas City, police say

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene of the accident Wednesday night on Kansas City’s east side, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the 10500 block of East 42nd Street after receiving a report of a car striking a person, according to Kansas City police. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, believed to be a 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra, was then seen going west down 42nd Street, police said. The suspect vehicle had damage to the front driver’s side based on evidence left at the scene, police said.

Further details about the victim were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.