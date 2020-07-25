Pedestrian killed as van 'flees' scene of stabbing in southeast London

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van which police believe was fleeing the scene of a stabbing in southeast London.

Officers were called to a pub in Chislehurst just before 9pm on Friday following reports of men fighting.

Minutes later, a man believed to be in his 30s was killed after he was hit by a van less than a mile from the scene.

The van did not stop and was later found abandoned close to where the collision took place, a police spokesperson said.

Two men were found at the nearby Gordon Arms pub with stab injuries and were taken to hospital. Police are linking the incidents.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 8.52pm on Friday July 24 to Belmont Road in Chislehurst following reports of men fighting.

"At 8.54pm, police were alerted to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian near to Slades Drive, Chislehurst.

"The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene."

He added: "Inquiries are in their early stages, however these incidents are currently being treated as linked.

"Extensive cordons and road closures are in place as inquiries continue. There have been no arrests."

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 8031 of 24 July.