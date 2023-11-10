Pedestrian killed after trying to cross Interstate 80 in Davis during rush hour, CHP says

One person was killed Thursday evening in a multi-car collision on Interstate 80 in Davis, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to the scene on the freeway west of Mace Boulevard after receiving 911 calls at 5:45 p.m. reporting multiple cars involved in a crash.

After investigation, officers learned a pedestrian attempted to cross multiple lanes of traffic on the freeway and was hit, the CHP’s Woodland office said in a news release.

The impact of the initial crash caused the pedestrian to land in the far-left lane where they were struck by a second vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene; the identity of the victim is expected to be released by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

The motorists involved remained at the scene and officers determined drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Woodland area office at 530-702-6250.