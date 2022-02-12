Pedestrian killed by train in Barrhaven

·1 min read
Ottawa police are asking people to avoid the area near the Jockvale Road rail crossing after a person was struck and killed by a train Saturday afternoon. (CBC - image credit)
One person has died after being struck by a train near Jockvale Road in Barrhaven.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene, Ottawa paramedics told CBC. No other details were immediately available.

Police were still on scene as of 3 p.m. and are asking people to avoid the area. Jockvale Road is currently closed between Weybridge and Tartan drives.

In September 2019, Ottawa city council approved the design of an underpass at the railway crossing but allotted no extra money.

At the time, the report suggested a grade-separated pathway would cost an estimated $6.5 million.

